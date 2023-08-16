6h ago

Share

'Well, I guess I'm done for a while,' says 'drunk' US judge accused of shooting his wife dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US police have arrested a judge who is alleged to have shot his wife in a drunken rage.
US police have arrested a judge who is alleged to have shot his wife in a drunken rage.
@TulareSheriff twitter account/AFP


  • A California judge is alleged to have shot his wife dead.
  • They were arguing over dinner at a restaurant, prosecutors said.
  • The judge smelled of alcohol when he was arrested.

A California judge charged with drunkenly killing his wife with a gun he kept in an ankle holster allegedly texted a colleague after the shooting to say: "I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody," a court heard on Tuesday.

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson had dozens of guns and 26 000 rounds of ammunition at his house when officers arrived to find his wife dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, the court was told.

Prosecutors said Ferguson, 72, who sits on Orange County Superior Court, smelled strongly of alcohol when he was arrested and told police: "Well, I guess I'm done for a while."

A court in Los Angeles heard that Ferguson and his wife, Sheryl, began arguing over dinner at a restaurant near their home in an affluent Anaheim suburb.

During the 3 August dispute, the judge had "pointed his finger at his wife in a manner mimicking a firearm", Orange County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Alex told the court.

READ | Six killed in spate of shootings over the weekend in the US

The argument continued at home, where Sheryl Ferguson, 65, said "words to the effect of: 'Why don't you point a real gun at me?'" Alex said.

It was at this point Ferguson "retrieved his pistol from his ankle holster and shot" her in the chest at close range.

Ferguson called 911 and asked for a paramedic, saying his wife had been shot.

When a dispatcher asked if he had fired the weapon, he told them he did not want to discuss the issue at the time, Alex told the court.

After getting off the phone, Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff to say: "I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry," Alex said.

A search of the house found 47 firearms, all legally held.

Ferguson, who has been a judge since 2015, denied having committed murder when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Lawyer Paul Meyer told reporters outside court: "We want to be clear this was an unintentional, accidental shooting and not a crime."

Ferguson was released on bail and ordered not to drink. 

He is expected to appear in court again on 30 October.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1688 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 455 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1230 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 879 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 433 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

7h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

6h ago

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.15
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.41
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
889.12
-0.3%
Palladium
1,211.01
-2.2%
Gold
1,898.66
-0.2%
Silver
22.53
+0.0%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,343
-1.0%
All Share
74,915
-0.9%
Resource 10
56,736
-1.7%
Industrial 25
104,847
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,946
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo