3h ago

Share

'When you live in Kharkiv you can get hit any time': Returning Ukrainians face drones of death

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine are returning after the Russian withdrawal.
  • But they face regular bombardment from Russian forces.
  • Kharkiv is about 30km from the Russian border.

Scooping up shards of metal near her toddler's trampoline, Tatiana Filipova recalled how Russian drones pummelled her neighbourhood in northeastern Ukraine after their return from a war-imposed exile in the centre of the country.

Filipova's family was among hundreds of thousands of people who fled the border region of Kharkiv as it was systematically shelled early in Russia's invasion, leaving smashed-up residential areas eerily empty.

Residents poured back after Moscow's forces were driven out last September, despite the threat of Russian strikes and a new push to recapture the frontline hub of Kupiansk.

"My life was paused," Filipova told AFP in her garden patio, recalling the day she fled the encroaching war in March 2022.

The 35-year-old marketing executive fled to the relative safety of central Ukraine with her 3-year-old daughter Valery, three cats and as many belongings as could fit in her car. 

READ | 'Emergency services are on site' as Russia hits two Ukraine cities, say local officials

Her husband, Vladyslav, refused to leave his ailing grandfather.

After months in limbo, Filipova returned when the Russians retreated, but the illusion of safety was shattered when their neighbourhood was hit in a midnight attack earlier this month.

The approaching Iranian-made drones, which sounded like a sputtering "old motorcycle", prompted the family to rush away from the windows, while Vladyslav found himself shielding his child with his body.

One drone slammed into a technical college nearby, shaking their house and leaving cracks in the walls. 

Another crashed nearby, leaving their fence pocked by shrapnel. Their backyard, festooned with flowers and Valery's toys, was still littered with pieces of mangled debris.

Filipova said:

When you live in Kharkiv you can get hit any time.

Her experience underscores how those displaced by the war and later returned to Kharkiv are being exposed once again to bombing raids that have increased since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive hundreds of kilometres away.

Authorities last week announced mandatory evacuations of the frontline Kupiansk district, where growing hostilities have raised the spectre of a second Russian occupation.

Victoria Revenko, 38, said her two children, 11 and 9, blamed her for the loss of their father, who volunteered to fight after returning to Kharkiv from the capital Kyiv, their refuge from the early days of war.

"My son says: 'If we had stayed in Kyiv, this would never have happened,'" Revenko said.

Refusing to come to terms with their father's recent killing on the eastern Lugansk frontline, the children still send text messages to his phone hoping for a response.

Ukrainian servicemen practice firing during a mili
Ukrainian servicemen practice firing during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sobbing during the interview with AFP in a park, Revenko said she holds back the tears at home to avoid further upsetting her children.

About 1.2 million people now live in Kharkiv city from a low of around 300 000 after the war erupted, Mayor Igor Terekhov told AFP, citing official estimates. 

That is close to the pre-war population of about 1.5 million.

Some residents instead measure the influx in terms of ballooning traffic jams.

Ukraine's second-biggest city, located around 30km from the Russian border, was never occupied but it is filled with bomb-scarred monuments to a savage war - museums scarred by shrapnel, universities without roofs and streets with gaping craters.

Returnees found a city with few job opportunities surrounded by settlements where mines and unexploded ordnance left behind by the Russians make life dangerous even without the fresh attacks.

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 5: Rescuers walk amid
Rescuers walk amid debris in front of the damaged University building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The repopulation illustrates the "fatalistic" attitude of people who refuse to believe the war will last for long or struggle to blend into other places and yearn for home despite the dangers, Kharkiv-based political analyst Nataliya Zubar told AFP.

A running joke is that Kharkiv natives can be easily distinguished in a crowd of Ukrainians because they are often the least responsive when air raid sirens wail.

Many see no point in hiding as being so near the border means missiles often land before the warning sounds.

Alina Ostrykova, an NGO worker who returned to Kharkiv this summer with her toddler despite having the means to leave the country, echoed the sentiment by pointing to a woman in heels outside a trendy bar.

"She knows it won't be easy to run to a shelter in heels," Ostrykova, 31, told AFP.

"What option do people have? Just keep running?"

An abandoned Russian military tank is seen in the Ukrainian city of Balakliia after Russian Forces withdrew from the Kharkiv region.

In a way, Ostrykova added, it is the fatalism of the people who have returned or refused to leave that saved Ukraine from collapsing after the invasion.

A similar sentiment reigns in Filipova's home, recently renovated at great expense despite the risks of war.

The family plans to stay put after the recent strikes and, for now, are happy for their child to mistake the explosions for thunder.

"I don't think a 3-year-old can grasp the concept of war and death," Filipova said.

"It's better she thinks it's thunder."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1301 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 343 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 948 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 684 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 338 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | To drink or not to drink: News24, Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

14 Aug

LISTEN LIVE | To drink or not to drink: News24, Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.13
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.89
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
888.55
-0.4%
Palladium
1,231.26
-0.6%
Gold
1,906.45
+0.2%
Silver
22.72
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,177
-1.2%
All Share
74,711
-1.2%
Resource 10
56,904
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,668
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,791
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo