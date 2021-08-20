'I got nabbed': Vaccine hesitant dad says vaccine information was 'one big mess'

The vaccination debate is a contentious and challenging topic right now. Wherever you stand on this issue, we urge you to read up and really think about your motivations.



Recently Parent24 editor Elizabeth Mamacos shared how, as Covid-19 numbers become the names of friends and family, she overcame her needle phobia to get vaccinated. In response, dad Sean wrote to share his journey from choosing not to be vaccinated, to what ultimately made him change his mind.

Read his story here:

"I was vociferously opposed to getting vaccinated but not because I am an anti-vaxxer, quite the opposite, in fact.

I am in no doubt as to the benefits that vaccines have brought to us; rather I just got to the point where I felt rather than try to figure out who to trust, I would do the sensible thing and trust no one.

Not the anti-vaxxers, not the government, not the vaccine producers and not the medical fraternity because of the copious quantities of information and misinformation that had all blurred into one big mess for me.

I’m in the health and safety field, so for the last 18 months, I have just been bombarded with Covid from all sides.

Then in June, I lost two family members and a friend within 10 days of each other, and at my workplace we went from zero cases to four within a week. I did my best to stay safe, but it wasn’t to be... a week after my colleagues I got nabbed by the little buggers.

I don’t think I will ever get over the fear I felt over the next few days, alone with my thoughts in quarantine.

Am I going to die?

Am I going to never see my two sons again like my dear friend who had four young boys and who are now fatherless?

Am I going to live only to suffer the effects of long Covid?

I was fortunate to have mild symptoms (except for a raging headache and horrendous sore throat that lasted weeks afterwards), but I realized during those days that I had to do whatever I could to protect my family and protect my colleagues - even though the vast majority vehemently refuse to get vaccinated after buying into the nonsense being peddled.

I have had my first dose and waiting to get my second, and after reading the editor's opinion piece, I can add I am also keen for us all to get back to some semblance of what we used to have."

How do you feel about the vaccination? Did you hesitate? Let us know!

Share your experience with us via email at chatback@parent24.com. Anonymous contributions are welcome.

