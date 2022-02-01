'I struggle to survive': Domestic workers share their struggle to support their families

My mother is a domestic worker. She takes care of young children at one of the private schools in our hometown. She ensures that the school is clean and presentable, assists at the tuck shop and helps with teaching from time to time.

She started working when I was in high school, a few years after my father died. At the time, life was difficult for our family, and my mother looked for work and became a domestic worker to take care of my two siblings and me. Domestic work was her only option due to her level of education.

She worked so hard to raise us. She woke up at dawn and came home after sunset to pay for our education and food, given how much she was earning at the time. We were grateful and still are thankful for her sacrifices even though we know how difficult this was for her.

Sharing these struggles with my mother are thousands of domestic workers across South Africa. We spoke to three mothers who work as cleaners through an agency, about what their job entails and how they manage to support their families on sometimes minimal wages.

One challenge all three of these moms face is that they do not have a stable job, as they do not work for one family throughout the year. Instead, they get a schedule from the agency, and sometimes this can mean working two days a week but sometimes it means no work for a month.

When work is available, these moms have to pay for transport to commute to the family that is paying for their services. Sometimes, the family requires them to work for a full day for R290 or work half-day for R230.

Some women are forced by their circumstances to have side hustles to survive, as their earnings barely cover their expenses or supported their families.

Struggle to survive

Faith Kachinga, who grew up in Zimbabwe, told us, "I struggle to survive with my salary because I don't work every day. Going to work depends on whether there are more clients so that I can earn more money."

Kachinga looks after her parents in Zimbabwe and her three children who are here in South Africa. "I pay school fees for my children. I use public transport to go to work, and sometimes I don't have money to go to work," she explains.

Childminders and domestic workers often express that their pay can barely cover their living costs as they have to support large families with a small wage.

The National Minimum Wage Commission recently proposed increasing the national minimum wage, and specifically mentioned domestic workers.

The proposed hourly rate translates to a 21% potential increase for domestic workers, according to a News24 report. If gazetted, domestic workers will earn approximately R184.72 per day, R923.60 per week and R4001.96 per month.

Side hustle

Kachinga started a business where she imports food from Zimbabwe and sells it to fellow Zimbabweans in CVape Town who miss the food back home. She survives on the profits she makes from this business and her work as a domestic worker.

"I have a lot of expenses to pay because I am not in my homeland. For instance, I have to pay a lot of funeral policies for my family and me so that should anything happen, I can bury my family. I also have to pay rent and food," she said.

"It becomes difficult for me when the business is not flowing, and I am not getting enough clients through the agency, because now I'd have to sacrifice money for food to pay rent so that at least we have a place to sleep," added Kachinga.

Kachinga's husband lost his job due to Covid-19 retrenchments, and her unstable income makes things even more challenging for them because they have children at school and a family to take care of back at home.

Transport costs

Another mom of three, Lunngile Moyo, shared with us that her main struggle is transportation, and associated costs.

"The challenge for our line of work is that we work in different places. Sometimes you have to use a map to find the home you will be working from on a given day," she explained.

"Sometimes we have to take two taxis to get to there, which means that the money you worked for goes straight to transport costs," she added.

An unstable income

Mom of three, Eunice Shawe, started her business in photography as a second job so that she would be able to raise her children.

She told us, "It's not easy having two jobs while you are taking care of children as well. Sometimes, after finishing my half-day, another family calls me to come work there."

"I have to drop my younger child at my mother's place because I can't afford creche, I am paying school fees for my other children, and I have an unstable income," she added.

In 2012, the National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) published that 75% of domestic workers are the sole income providers for their families.

They often use their wages to support, in addition to their nuclear families, parents, grandparents, siblings and other relatives.

The May 2019 Household Affordability Index cited from Living Wage estimates that in a month, public transport adds up to R1092 if a person uses two taxis daily.

If you are wondering if you are paying your domestic worker fairly, visit Living Wage, which calculates, using guidelines and assumptions on household worker earnings, what your employee needs to support herself and her family.

Agencies offering support

Fixforward, an online platform connecting homeowners with vetted and reliable cleaners, aims to fix some of these issues by assisting the women who find jobs through the platform by supporting them and providing funds to pay for their childcare while they're at work.

Sweepsouth connects parents with trained, experienced and carefully checked domestic workers. The company's mission is to create "happy homes by providing dignified, flexible work at decent pay to the SweepStars". They also offer training and digital and financial literacy to those using the platform.

