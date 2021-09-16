PRINT | Find the 2021 matric exam timetable here

The Department of Basic Education has published a revised timetable of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

This after a decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was made to bring the 2021 matric finals forward by a few days due to the upcoming elections.

The exams are now set to begin on Wednesday, 27 October and not Monday, 1 November.

There are some practical examinations which take place before 27 October, these include:

Tuesday, 19 October Computer Applications Tech Paper 1

Wednesday 20 October Information Technology Paper 1

16 August to 15 October Performing Arts

11 October to 22 October Visual Arts and Design

Source: The Department of Basic Education.

