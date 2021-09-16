PRINT | Find the 2021 matric exam timetable here

1h ago

Compiled by Lesley-Anne Johannes
We've compiled a handy printable with all the dates of each exam paper.
The Department of Basic Education has published a revised timetable of the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. 

This after a decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was made to bring the 2021 matric finals forward by a few days due to the upcoming elections. 

The exams are now set to begin on Wednesday, 27 October and not Monday, 1 November. 

There are some practical examinations which take place before 27 October, these include: 

  • Tuesday, 19 October Computer Applications Tech Paper 1 
  • Wednesday 20 October Information Technology Paper 1 
  • 16 August to 15 October Performing Arts 
  • 11 October to 22 October Visual Arts and Design 

For the rest of the dates, we've compiled a handy printable. 

To download and print, click here.

To download and print, click here.

Prepare for the exams with Parent24's help! We have all the past papers and study guides you need to pass with flying colours right here:

MATRIC EXAM PAST PAPERS

Source: The Department of Basic Education.

Chatback:

Share your stories and questions with us via email at chatback@parent24.com. Anonymous contributions are welcome.

