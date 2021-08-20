'History takes up unnecessary time': Local parent questions school curriculum during pandemic

Writing to Parent24, a local dad says he's lost faith in the public school system during the pandemic and questions whether certain subjects "take up unnecessary time and effort to teach and learn".

As a concerned parent of 3 boys in Primary school, I have decided not to send my children back to school since the reopening for term three. All work is being completed at home.



I am amazed at the unnecessary content coming through even at a crucial time such as this.

Subjects such as history take up unnecessary time and effort to teach and learn, for example, VOC and slavery.

Emphasis should be placed on Home Language, second language and mathematics.

Other subjects such as Science, technology, Economics should be narrowed down to the essential topics required in higher grades.

There is a lot that can be done to ensure that children are kept safe during the peak of each wave.I only see the DOE changing calendars, dates and phasing in strategies. With regards to coming up with a strategic plan on how to give children the best education amid a pandemic, I have seen or heard of nothing.

Thank you for this opportunity. Let's hope what we say matters.

- A. Nundhlal

