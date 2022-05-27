Grade 1 pupil from Mamelodi wins international pageant in Zanzibar

Seven-year-old Keabetswe Temane was crowned Grand Prix Mini Model Earth 2022 at an event in Zanzibar.

She is a Grade 1 pupil from Curro Academy Pretoria.

As a toddler, she also became the youngest member of the American Field Services (AFS), Inter Culture South Africa – an international peace-building organisation.

At an international pageant held in Zanzibar, Tanzania in April this year, seven-year-old Keabetswe Temane, fondly known as Kea, was crowned Grand Prix Mini Model Earth 2022.

Accompanied by her guardian and mentor, Dr Mmatepeng Muda Temane, the Grade 1 pupil from Curro Academy Pretoria represented South Africa at the Little Model Earth International Pageant, and she came out on top in her age category.

"I felt great and excited because I never went to Zanzibar before," Mamelodi-born Kea shared during an interview with News24, adding that winning this competition made her confident about modelling and telling other kids about Little Model Earth and her modelling career.

The Little Model Earth International pageant, hosted by Amone Modelling Academy under the leadership of Amanda Kriel, attracts child competitors from Romania, Georgia, Brazil, Kenya, Bulgaria, South Africa, and Tanzania.

"Travelling with Kea was amazing," shared Dr Temane, who went on to say, "preparing for the trip was very hectic from delays with her passport and having to get all four costumes (National country outfit, Wonders of Earth, Evening/Ballgown and Talent outfit) but all thanks to Tarien Cronje of Kyna Consili who sponsored all the outfits."

"I thought Kea would be nervous because it was her first time on the plane, but this child is just something else. She enjoyed her window seat and was very relaxed during take-off and landing. She enjoyed being served on the plane, and even though everything was new to her, she just enjoyed it and was looking forward to doing the walk and meeting new friends," Dr Temane told us.

She added that one of her highlights was how quickly Kea had adapted to the pageant.

"She was the only new kid in the pageant, as most have participated on this international platform before, but her confidence blossomed, and she had fun throughout the competition. She was fascinated by the new language and even learned the popular Swahili song Ha ku na mathata, which she can sing very well.

"I think Kea has got the qualities and personality of a model, and she will do well because she's such a people's person."

Dr Temane, from the Rotary Club Waterkloof, mentors other children, and she has a passion for empowering children to follow their dreams and helping them to unleash their potential, in whichever way possible, so they may have a brighter future.

Little Kea is no stranger to the global stage. When she was a toddler, she became the youngest member of the American Field Services (AFS), Inter Culture South Africa – an international peace-building organisation.

She quickly rose to the ranks of a peace ambassador and was featured in the 95 Voices Strong for Peace campaign during KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng riots in 2021.

Kea also runs a project called Sharing inspires Caring under the Ditsala Children Shield banner, where she donates clothes and shoes for needy children in the surrounding areas of Mamelodi.

She is also a passionate champion of the environment, recently involving herself in a clean-up campaign in Nellmapius in Pretoria, with local councillor Shaun Wilkinson.

Although Kea recently joined Curro, Johan Goosen, an Executive Head at Curro Academy Pretoria, already speaks highly of her.

Goosen shared that they are incredibly honoured to have such an empowered and motivated pupil with them and look forward to supporting her as she accomplishes even more remarkable achievements.

Kea hopes to continue her charitable endeavours, while still focusing on her school work, and she would like to host motivation sessions with other learners and share her talents with them.

