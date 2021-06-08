SA's top five universities according to 2021 global rankings list

Times Higher Education Impact Rankings has once again listed its picks for top universities in the world.

The list is the third of its kind and looks at more than 1000 institutions from 94 countries, including South Africa.

According to Times Higher Education, the universities were ranked based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as no poverty, quality education, decent work and economic growth and reduced inequalities.

"We use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching," the site notes.

As per the list, the top spot was awarded to the University of Manchester in the UK with an overall score of 98.8. Thailand's Chulalongkorn University scored 92.4 and was named the "top institution from an emerging economy".

Russia and Japan were highlighted as "most-represented", with 75 and 73 institutions listed on the global rankings, respectively.

The top 5

Only five local institutions made it onto the list, with just one placing in the top 100. Have a look below to see which local universities made the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

University of Johannesburg

Overall score: 86.5

Impact Rankings 2021: 92nd

University of Cape Town

Overall score: 77.5–85.2

Impact Rankings 2021: 101–200th

University of Pretoria

Overall score: 71.0–77.4

Impact Rankings 2021: 201–300th

Nelson Mandela University

Overall score: 66.3–70.9

Impact Rankings 2021: 301–400th

University of the Western Cape

Overall score: 56.6–66.2

Impact Rankings 2021: 401–600th

See the complete list here: Impact Rankings 2021

