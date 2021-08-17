'It's a joke': Proposal to cancel October school holidays has parents outraged

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has proposed that the upcoming school holiday, from 1 October, be cancelled to make up for the schooling days lost due to Covid-19 disruptions.

As schools had a late start to the year and experienced unexpected closures in July, a considerable amount of teaching time has been lost.

After UNICEF released a statement confirming that school children are already behind by up to a full school year, the DBE expressed concerns that this generation of scholars will have missed out on vital learning years.

Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, told News24 that "children must be given as much time to learn as possible" in efforts to avoid the prospect of a "lost generation".

In a newsletter, the teacher's union SA Onderwysers Unie (SAOU), called the proposal "absolutely unacceptable" and pointing out that, coupled with the short attention span of school children as well as the added stress brought on by the pandemic, that pupils may not be able to withstand this pressure.

"Many educators and learners are emotionally drained as a result of the continuous stress due to Covid-19, the continuous risk of infections and the pressure to complete the curriculum," the SAOU added.

In response to this, News24 readers voiced concerns that parents, teachers and school children will suffer greatly with the added pressure of additional teaching days and not enough rest.

ALSO SEE | 'I don't want a 23-year-old in Grade 7': Readers share their unpopular opinions on schools reopening

'Stupidity strutting as concern'

The response by parents and teachers alike seemed mixed, but none seemed too thrilled about the insistence on achieving 200 school days a year, given the extraordinary circumstances.

One reader expressed their outrage, commenting: "No, no, no! Pupils, teachers and parents are exhausted already. They are stressed and cannot cope with no breaks. Besides, the department has messed up December holidays with closure dates halfway through the month! Everyone needs downtime. This proposal is stupidity strutting as concern."

Another reader commented "When kids are dying, instead of closing school, she is now planning to skip the holiday. Is she right up there? Lives are more important!"



A 'pointless waste of time'

Some parents even suggested that the schools do away with "pointless projects" and cut down the current academic syllabus to remove subjects such as, as suggested by one reader, life orientation.

Another anonymous reader suggested that the DBE should "move tests to last week of each term and eliminate this pointless waste of time at end of every term. The teachers can mark into holidays if needed."

Naeema had the idea to schedule holidays in line with a rise in infections, explaining "It's the second year of Covid, schools should have aligned their school calendars with Covid waves by now. For example schools should close now in KZN, then open when things get better. They should react to the situation at hand, not look at ticking their little boxes of school days and curriculum etc. Also have it different for different provinces since we all have the major waves at different times. They should also be engaged with parents and do more to have adults vaccinated."

Another reader, under the username dirkjurgens, urged the DBE to "be sensible" and "keep the break", writing: "We don't have a curriculum crisis, we have a major severe pandemic. This pandemic is taking more lives than two world wars put together. The break must be taken otherwise teachers will book themselves off in droves because of various types of illnesses and learners will sit without teachers."

What do you think of the idea to cancel the holidays? Do teachers and pupils have the strength to keep going, or do they need a break? Let us know via email at chatback@parent24.com. Anonymous contributions are welcome.

Don't miss a story!

For a weekly wrap of our latest parenting news and advice sign up to our free Friday Parent24 newsletter.

Follow us, and chat, on Facebook and Twitter.