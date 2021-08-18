'Rage into creativity': Local mom shares daughter's whimsical coronavirus comics

Mother of 10-year-old Namzi, Nisha Jacob, recently took to the streets of Twitter to boast playfully about her daughter's comic.

In her comical drawings, talented young Namzi illustrates a battle between white blood cells and the coronavirus.

The comic about vaccines and how they work is amusingly informative, and ends with a witty comment that is sure to put a smile on your face.

A Public Health Physician, Jacob joked that her daughter was "Tired of her public health mom ranting about vaccine hesitancy and ridiculous conspiracy theories" and "decided to channel the rage into creativity".

"At least I am getting through to someone," wrote Jacob.

See Namzi's comic below:

Tired of her public health mom ranting about vaccine hesitancy and ridiculous conspiracy theories, my 10-year-old daughter, Namzi, decided to channel the rage into creativity, with a vaccine comic. At least I am getting through to someone #VaccinesSaveLives #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/sHd1CjLxcj — Nisha Jacob (@nishanne_jacob) August 17, 2021

Chatback:

Share your stories and questions with us via email at chatback@parent24.com.

Don't miss a story!

For a weekly wrap of our latest parenting news and advice sign up to our free Friday Parent24 newsletter. Also, just for subscribers, we have an education themed newsletter: sign up for Bright Spark here.

Follow us, and chat, on Facebook and Twitter.