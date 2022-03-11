Cape Town road closures to be aware of this weekend during the CTCT

The annual Cape Town Cycle Tour (CTCT) is taking place in the Mother City this weekend, which means motorists will have to take alternative routes when driving in town on Saturday and Sunday.



Below the list of road closures to be aware of. You can also find a PDF here.

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Cape Town - CBD

Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street: Saturday 14:00 to Sunday 14:30.

Darling Street between Lower Plein& Buitenkant Street: Saturday 15:00 to Sunday 14:30.

Corporation Street between Darling Street and Longmarket Street: Saturday 21:00 to Sunday 11:30.

Parade Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street: Saturday 21:00 to Sunday 11:30.

Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road: Saturday, 21:00 to Sunday 11:30.

Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp: Saturday 19:00 to Sunday 11:30.

Green Point

Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway): Saturday 14:00 to Sunday 21:00.

Noordhoek, Hout Bay

Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street: Saturday 18:00 to Sunday 18:00.

Sunday, 13 March 2022

Cape Town CBD

Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road: 04:00 to 11:30.

Buitenkant Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street: 04:00 to 11:30.

Darling Street between Adderley Street & Buitenkant Street: 04:00 to 14:30.

Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street: 04:00 to 14:30.

Woodstock, University Estate

Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road: 05:30 to 12:30.

CBD, Woodstock

Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound: 05:30 to 12:30.

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound): 05:30 to 12:30.

M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital: 05:30 to 12:30.

Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View

Slangkop Road (M82): 06:45 to 15:00.

Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65): 06:45 to 15:00.

Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele

Kommetjie Road (M65): 06:45 to 15:30.

Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension: 06:45 to 15:30.

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64): 06:45 to 15:30.

Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek Main Road: 06:45 to 15:30.

Noordhoek Main Road (M6) from 06:45 to 16:00.

Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive: 06:45 to 16:00.

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound: 06:00 to 12:30.

Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link.

Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

M3 Freeway (Blue Route) Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road: 06:00 to 12:30.

Tokai

Steenberg Road (M42: 06:15 to 12:30.

M3 off-ramp to Main Road: 06:15 to 12:30.

Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough

Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road: 06:15 - 12:30.

Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle: 05:45 - 12:50.

Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn: 05:45 to 13:00.

Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town: 05:50 to 13:15.

Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve: 06:00 to 14:30.

Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65): 06:15 to 14:30.

Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater: 06:30 to 15:00.

Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven

Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound: 07:00 to 17:30.

Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay: 07:00 to 17:30.

Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton

Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive: 07:30 to 17:30.

Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway: 07:30 to 17:45.

Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound between The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road: 07:30 to 17:45.

Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road in Sea Point: 07:15 to 17:45.

Bantry Bay, Sea Point

Queens Road (M6): 06:00 to 18:30.

Victoria Road to Beach Road: 06:00 to 18:30.

Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point

Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road: 05:00 to 18:30.

Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6): 05:00 to 18:30.

Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road: 05:00 to 18:30.

Green Point area

Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle (controlled access point): 07:30 to 19:30.

Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only): Saturday 14:00 to Sunday 21:00.

Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle: Saturday 14:00 to Sunday 21:00.

