PHOTOS | President Cyril Ramaphosa went bicycle shopping in Cape Town

The President visited one of Cape Town's most established bicycle shops, to do some shopping

Despite an impressive selection of Specialized bikes being on display, he chose a value mountain bike

Evidence, in the week that contains world bicycle day, that our President understands the importance of riding

Today is world bicycle day and even the President is now keen on riding.

Despite being an inarguably busy man, Cyril Ramaphosa found some respite in his schedule to go bicycle shopping in Cape Town, earlier this week.

The President ambled into Revolution Cycles, on Bree street, which happens to be a Specialized dealer with some authentically revolutionary branding.

Possibly attracted by the Revolution Cycles logo, which is a graphic of Che Guevara, the President modestly stepped inside. His security detail at pains to be subtle and not disrupt customers already in the store.

Supplied

So many bikes, but which one for CR?

One of Revolution’s young sales assistants, Stan, was first to oblige Ramaphosa’s entourage. The President was shown an array of options and with Specialized having one of the most diverse portfolios of bicycle product, there was no poverty of choice.

Would the President go for a sleek and aerodynamic carbon-fibre road bike? As a man with keen interests in cattle and game farming, maybe he would prefer a Diverge gravel bike? Or an e-bike, perhaps, with Specialized being an early innovator in battery-assisted mountain biking…

After seeing what was available, the President eventually settled on one of Specialized’s most proven bikes, the Rockhopper, which has a very reasonable pricing spectrum of between R9500 to R19000.

This might be Specialized’s most affordable mountain bike but it doesn’t suffer cheapness. Standard features include hydraulic disc brakes, a front suspension fork and contemporary frame geometry.

Supplied

Keeping within the budget

President Ramaphosa was shopping with his daughter and purchased two Rockhoppers, one new and the other pre-owned. As one would expect from a lockdown leader, President Ramaphosa gave the new Rockhopper mountain bike to his daughter, selecting the mint condition second-hand version for himself.

Revolution Cycles mechanic, Percy, ensured that the President’s Rockhopper was correctly configured and ready to roll. Before leaving Revolution Cycles, President Ramaphosa and his daughter ensured they had appropriate PPE for riding, in the guise of new helmets and gloves.

The President was particularly thrilled with his new Revolution Cycles hydration bottle, which features the iconic Che Guevara image, captured by Alberto Korda.

As cycling surges in global popularity, with more people embracing active commuting and riding as a choice fitness activity, it’s good to know that our President is part of the two-wheeled revolution.