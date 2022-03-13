30m ago

add bookmark

First-time winner at rainy Cape Town Cycle Tour

accreditation
Lance Branquinho
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marc Pritzen timed his Sea Point sprint to perfection, for the win. (Photo: Tobias Ginsberg)
Marc Pritzen timed his Sea Point sprint to perfection, for the win. (Photo: Tobias Ginsberg)

The first wet CTCT since 2006 made for terrifically challenging conditions – and exciting racing.

Meteorologists promised rain and it arrived early, with the pro riders rolling out on wet roads. Cool conditions might reduce fatigue, but a slick road surface increases risk.

For the pro riders, any wet CTCT is all about managing available grip - and not crashing on those high-speed descents. Race favourite Nolan Hoffman could not equal Willie Engelbrecht’s record of five CTCT wins.

Cape Town riding
It was wet from the start, with riders having to manage available grip and deal with spray. (Photo: @slam_clark)

Powering through the rain

Breakaways rarely have the desired outcome at any CTCT, but a group of leading riders who pulled their collective strategy at Smitswinkel Bay, defended this advantage into Sea Point. The rain increased as this group of four men positioned for the sprint, in the race’s final kilometres.

It was 22-year old Marc Pritzen, besting his breakaway group in a close sprint to the line - showing great presence of mind in the race’s final meters, despite increasing rain. Pritzen won in a time of 02:37:55, with Sascha Weber second and HB Kruger in third.

Printzen won last year’s South African road championships in Swellendam and has a 947 Ride Joburg victory to his credit, too. The CTCT title will further enhance his palmarès.

Cape Town riding
The women’s finish was also a sprint, with less rain present. (Photo: Chris Hitchcock)

Another win for Kim 

In the women’s category, defending champion Kim Le Court De Billot defended her title. "It was the most exciting CTCT to ride. In the rain. These conditions make it so much more interesting."

One of Le Court De Billot’s strongest rivals, and five-time CTCT winner, Cherise Willet, crashed on Chapman’s Peak and was forced to withdraw.

Hayley Preen finished second, with mountain biker, Candice Lill, completing the women’s podium.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenboschctct
Events
Ride for Ukraine on your indoor trainer

01 Mar

Ride for Ukraine on your indoor trainer
Autumn date for Darling’s popular MTB race

16 Feb

Autumn date for Darling’s popular MTB race
Last chance to enter the Imbuko Big 5 MTB Challenge

15 Feb

Last chance to enter the Imbuko Big 5 MTB Challenge
Wines2Whales entries open - with five pricing options

14 Feb

Wines2Whales entries open - with five pricing options
Join the ride!
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo