Pro cycling murder suspect to stand trial in Texas after extensive manhunt

American authorities are proceeding with the prosecution of an accused in the murder of pro cyclist, Moriah Wilson.

The search for Wilson’s murder accused saw authorities shift their investigation to Central America.

Kaitlin Armstrong is now being held in Texas, awaiting trial, for Wilson’s murder. Which has shocked the global cycling community.

After weeks on the run, the accused in pro cyclist Moriah Wilson’s murder has been found and brought to Texas for trial.

Wilson was found dead on 11 May, in Austin Texas, with multiple gunshot wounds. The American cyclist was preparing to race at the Gravel Locos 150-mile event in Hico, Texas.



Despite being only 25, Wilson was a rising star in the growing gravel bike scene. The person suspected of involvement in Wilson’s death, is 34-year old Kaitlin Armstrong.

American pro gravel rider, Colin Strickland, had a brief romantic relationship with Wilson late last year, during a period of brief separation from Armstrong. On the day of Wilson’s murder, Strickland had gone swimming with her.

A daring escape

Armstrong left the United States on 18 June. Authorities finally located her in Costa Rica, at Teresa Beach, in Provincia de Puntarenas. She used an inauthentic second passport to exit the Uited States and enter Costa Rica.

It is alleged that Armstrong has used surgical interventions to alter her appearance, hoping to remain underground and undetected in Costa Rica.

Strickland had given Armstrong R7.7m as investment capital but requested the funds to be returned shortly before Wilson’s murder. Court documentation shows that Armstrong did not return the money.

Huge bond set for trial

Authorities confirmed that Wilson had three gunshot wounds, with 9mm casings at the scene matching the calibre of two firearms purchased by Strickland last year. During a police interview, Strickland admitted buying one weapon for himself and the other for Armstrong.

After a six-week search, Armstrong is back in Texas. She is being held in a federal facility, with her bond set at R60m, facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Armstrong also has an outstanding charge of theft relating to a 2018 incident where she left a clinic in Texas, without settling her Botox bill.