On the winning side: Meet team Sport24

Sport24's journalists are the envy of many sports fans. The have turned their passion for sport into a career. They live, breath and sleep soccer, rugby, cricket, golf and tennis and have an answer for every sporting trivia question you could throw at them. Team Sport24 puts in the long hours at News24 to bring sport lovers realtime match updates, post match analysis and the latest news in the world of sport. Meet the team.





Lloyd Burnard (@LloydBurnard) is the acting editor of Sport24. He was born and raised in Pietermaritzburg where he obtained a BA (Hons) in Media and Communications from UKZN. He was the sports editor at The Witness newspaper from 2011 to 2015 before loving to Cape Town to join Sport24, where he currently works as a senior sports writer. In his KZN days, he extensively covered the PSL. His major beats presently are Proteas cricket and franchise and Springbok rugby. Burnard also covered the 2016 Rio Olympics for Sport24. Actively involved in Western Province club cricket where he plays and serves on the committee of the Bergvliet Cricket Club, Lloyd's writing is certainly more impressive than his cover drive!





Rugby is Herman Mostert's (@Herman_Mostert) main beat at Sport24, but he covers all major sports, including cricket, golf and soccer. Tennis is, however, closest to his heart. A Sport24 employee since 2011, he grew up in Durbanville in the Western Cape and still lives there. After school, he attended Stellenbosch University where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Sports Science and Psychology. Post-graduate diplomas in marketing and journalism followed. His hobbies include being active and playing sports. He exercises daily and enjoys golf and tennis. When he saw the opportunity to make a career out of his passion, sports writing was a no-brainer.



Lynn Butler (@LynnButler) is a content producer. She completed her BTech Journalism qualification at Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Butler has been with the Sport24 team since 2016 and covers all sports, although she is particularly fond of cricket, golf and the New York Yankees. Apart from watching sports and attending live matches, she is an old soul at heart and is completely obsessed with Frank Sinatra.

Sibusiso Mjikeliso is a senior sports writer and the author of Being A Black Springbok: The Thando Manana Story. He is a Pretoria Boys High School old boy who realised he could write when he poetically reported on the school's First Rugby XV win against cross-train track neighbours Affies in 2003 (after 18 years of losses to them) for the school newsletter, Boys Highlights. It took him until 2012 to call himself a sports journalist, but since then he's written for the Sunday Times, Sunday Mirror (UK), Business Day and of course, Sport24 and he has edited KickOff magazine. Aside from writing, he's a fierce fantasy football competitor.

Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) has been the Sport24 chief writer for more than 12 years. He has won several SAB Sports Media Awards as well as some Media24 ones. A former newspaper journalist for the Cape Argus and South China Morning Post (Hong Kong), he was also editor of SA Sports Illustrated and The Wisden Cricketer magazines. He likes to believe he bombs the Tokai mountain-bike trails, though his friends prefer to describe him as a carthorse, and is a long-suffering fan of Newcastle United.

Tashreeq Vardien is a soccer journalist. He started his career in 2011 at a local community radio station where he hosted a sport and music show for seven years. During this time, he also interned at Health24 for 12 months before graduating from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with a BTech degree in Journalism. In 2014, he joined the Sport24 team. Apart from watching sport and attending live matches, he enjoys listening to music and hiking.

Heinz Schenk (@sportmal) is a senior sports writer for Sport24 and is based in Johannesburg. Many of his childhood days were spent in the backyard, recreating cricket matches that were reported on in self-made magazines. But a still-healthy interest in the weird world of economics led to thoughts of becoming a business hack before his English matric teacher's favourable response to a sports-centred essay convinced him to stay with his first love. He has an Honour's Degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and recently took the plunge to complete a post graduate diploma in business administration through Unisa. He's partial to writing stories that involve numbers – be it revenue or completed tackles – and is always on the lookout for a herb to plant in the garden for a boereraat concoction.

Craig Taylor (@craigtaylor1973) is the night content producer at Sport24. Although he has a diploma in Public Relations, Taylor always wanted to work in sports journalism. He started living his dream when he joined Sport24 in 2015. He loves nothing more than sitting on the couch, watching sports, particularly soccer, rugby, cricket and Formula 1. His hobbies are playing guitar and flying radio-control aircraft.

Baden Gillion is from Cape Town and acquired his journalism qualifications at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He writes about both local and international soccer news. He likes keeping physically active outside of work and watching American sports (certain sports I’m not too clued up on and can watch without analysing it) such as the NFL, NBA etc.





