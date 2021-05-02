54m ago

add bookmark

2021 T20 World Cup could be moved from Covid-stricken India

TEAMtalk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Virat Kohli looks on during day two of the first Test between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on 22 February 2020 in Wellington.
Virat Kohli looks on during day two of the first Test between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on 22 February 2020 in Wellington.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year, could be moved from India due to the country battling the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general manager Dhiraj Malhotra, who is the tournament director for the T20 World Cup, said they are preparing for the "worst-case scenario" with the UAE the most likely host the event if it is moved.

The global tournament, comprising 16 countries, is scheduled to take place in India between October and November this year, with the final on 14 November.

Speaking on the BBC's Stumped podcast, Malhotra said: "I hope so. I am doing everything we can to make sure that it happens.

"We will be doing normal scenario, Covid-scenario, worst-case scenario. All that we are in talks with the ICC at the moment.

"It would be (the) UAE. And we are hoping it will again be done by BCCI - we will take the tournament there. So it will be still run by BCCI."

Last year the BCCI successfully staged the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a bio-bubble in the UAE.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bccit20 world cupdhiraj malhotraindiacoronaviruscricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13736 votes
Cricket
12% - 4246 votes
Football
19% - 6348 votes
Athletics
3% - 876 votes
Boxing
1% - 331 votes
Cycling
2% - 792 votes
Golf
5% - 1720 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2894 votes
Tennis
4% - 1192 votes
Water sports
1% - 311 votes
American sports
1% - 424 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1137 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo