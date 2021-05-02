2021 T20 World Cup could be moved from Covid-stricken India

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year, could be moved from India due to the country battling the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general manager Dhiraj Malhotra, who is the tournament director for the T20 World Cup, said they are preparing for the "worst-case scenario" with the UAE the most likely host the event if it is moved.

The global tournament, comprising 16 countries, is scheduled to take place in India between October and November this year, with the final on 14 November.

Speaking on the BBC's Stumped podcast, Malhotra said: "I hope so. I am doing everything we can to make sure that it happens.

"We will be doing normal scenario, Covid-scenario, worst-case scenario. All that we are in talks with the ICC at the moment.

"It would be (the) UAE. And we are hoping it will again be done by BCCI - we will take the tournament there. So it will be still run by BCCI."

Last year the BCCI successfully staged the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a bio-bubble in the UAE.