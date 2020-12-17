CSA postpones round six of 4-Day Franchise Series as Covid-19 numbers spike

The sixth round of the 4-Day Franchise Series fixtures, set to get underway on 20 December, have been postponed till further notice by CSA.

The Cape Cobras were set to play the Knights in Cape Town, the Warriors were up against the Dolphins in Port Elizabeth and the Lions would have faced the Titans in Johannesburg.

The matches will now take place at some point in the new year.

Cricket South Africa has taken the decision to postpone round six of the 4-Day Franchise Series in the face of rising Covid-19 numbers around the country.



CSA say that, the fact some of the host stadiums for the round are in Covid-19 hotspots, also factored in their decision.

A match in the previous round of the competition between the Titans and the Dolphins in Pretoria was called off on Monday after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Director of Cricket Graeme Smith says the organisation took the decision with government health and safety regulations and the health of all parties, including players, stadium personnel and support staff in mind.

"In the interest of Cricket South Africa’s duty of care to its franchise players, support staff and stadium personnel and in accordance with government health and safety regulations, CSA has opted to postpone the final round of domestic fixtures of 2020,” said Smith.

He confirmed that the next domestic cricket that would take place in the country would now only be in the new year when the Momentum One-Day Cup gets underway on 8 January.

The postponed matches will be played at a yet to be scheduled date in the new year.

"Players will be granted an extended break until the start of the Momentum One-Day Cup, which gets underway on 8 January 2021," added Smith.

Smith confirmed that the Test series against the Proteas and Sri Lanka would take place in a bio-secure environment which was far stricter than those used during the 4-Day Franchise Series.

"CSA is committed to mitigating the impact of Covid-19 on the 2020/21 season, with the upcoming two-match Betway Test Series between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played in a bio-secure environment, which is a more controlled space than the domestic competition," he said.

- Compiled by Sport24