Dolphins complete spinning masterclass against Titans to be crowned 4-Day champions

The Dolphins completed a stunning innings and 76-run victory over the Titans at Kingsmead on Monday to be crowned 4-Day Franchise Series champions.

The tournament final, played over five days, had lost almost two full days to rain over Thursday and Friday last week and looked almost certain to be heading for a draw and the trophy being shared.

Dolphins spinner Prenelan Subrayen (6/24 and 4/56) had other ideas, though, and his heroics on day four saw the Titans skittled for just 53 in their first innings replying to the Dolphins' 295.

That blew the contest wide open and placed the Dolphins firmly in the driving seat.

Having been asked to follow on, the Titans showed more resistance but could not save the contest.

They started day five on 92/4 and would need something special to avoid defeat, but in the end they were bowled out for 166 in their second innings.

Senuran Muthusamy (3/12) and (6/79) was the chief destroyer in the second innings, and by the time they were done the Dolphins had seen 19 of their 20 wickets in the match belonging to the spinners.

The other wicket was a runout.

Earlier in the match, Sarel Erwee's knock of 100 had played a massive role in getting the Dolphins a competitive first innings total.

This is the first time the Dolphins have won South Africa's premier first-class competition since they shared the trophy with the Titans back in 2005/06.

Scores in brief:

Dolphins 295 (Erwee 100, Ackerman 74, Cele 3/58)

Titans 53 (Subrayen 6/24, Muthusamy 3/12) and F/O 166 (Muthusamy 6/79, Subrayen 4/56)

Dolphins won by an innings and 76 runs

