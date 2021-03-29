1h ago

add bookmark

Dolphins complete spinning masterclass against Titans to be crowned 4-Day champions

Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senuran Muthusamy (Gallo)
Senuran Muthusamy (Gallo)

The Dolphins completed a stunning innings and 76-run victory over the Titans at Kingsmead on Monday to be crowned 4-Day Franchise Series champions.

The tournament final, played over five days, had lost almost two full days to rain over Thursday and Friday last week and looked almost certain to be heading for a draw and the trophy being shared. 

Dolphins spinner Prenelan Subrayen (6/24 and 4/56) had other ideas, though, and his heroics on day four saw the Titans skittled for just 53 in their first innings replying to the Dolphins' 295. 

That blew the contest wide open and placed the Dolphins firmly in the driving seat. 

Having been asked to follow on, the Titans showed more resistance but could not save the contest. 

They started day five on 92/4 and would need something special to avoid defeat, but in the end they were bowled out for 166 in their second innings. 

Senuran Muthusamy (3/12) and (6/79) was the chief destroyer in the second innings, and by the time they were done the Dolphins had seen 19 of their 20 wickets in the match belonging to the spinners. 

The other wicket was a runout. 

Earlier in the match, Sarel Erwee's knock of 100 had played a massive role in getting the Dolphins a competitive first innings total. 

This is the first time the Dolphins have won South Africa's premier first-class competition since they shared the trophy with the Titans back in 2005/06. 

Scores in brief:

Dolphins 295 (Erwee 100, Ackerman 74, Cele 3/58)

Titans 53 (Subrayen 6/24, Muthusamy 3/12) and F/O 166 (Muthusamy 6/79, Subrayen 4/56)

Dolphins won by an innings and 76 runs

FULL SCOREBOARD

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
titansdolphins4-day franchise seriesdurbancricket
loading... Live
Lions 206/10 & 308/9
Titans 202/10 & 149/2
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12973 votes
Cricket
12% - 3874 votes
Football
19% - 5908 votes
Athletics
3% - 811 votes
Boxing
1% - 312 votes
Cycling
2% - 744 votes
Golf
5% - 1600 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2654 votes
Tennis
4% - 1113 votes
Water sports
1% - 293 votes
American sports
1% - 398 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo