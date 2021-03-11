Quinton de Kock set to make red-ball return for Titans against Lions

Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi says Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock should be available for next week's 4-Day Franchise Series game against the Lions in Johannesburg.

De Kock took a mental health break during the T20 Challenge after a testing summer as the all-format captain.

De Kock has hardly featured in four-day games for the Titans.

De Kock, who sat out the recent T20 Challenge as he took a mental health break, also relinquished the captaincy positions across all formats in the national team.

De Kock fared reasonably well in the shorter formats but struggled in Test cricket in the four games he managed.

De Kock hardly plays domestic red-ball cricket, but the Titans' Proteas came good for them in the second innings of the 4-Day Franchise Series game against the Knights at SuperSport Park.

The Titans are spoilt for choice when it comes to their Proteas, but so are the Lions, who'll be smarting from an 86-run loss against the Dolphins.

While Mashimbyi was happy to have his blue-chip players back, he also understood they have a job to do against the Lions.

A draw or a win in the final pool stage game will assure the Titans of a spot in the final.

"Guys like Lungi Ngidi will be coming back in and so will Quinton de Kock. Heinrich Klaasen will also be coming back in. It's a problem that I like to have from a selection point of view, but it's always nice having those guys in the team and fielding the best team," Mashimbyi said.

"You can always have the names in the book, but they actually have to go out and do the job. A message we always drill to the guys is that no matter who we have in the team, we must do the job. Once they play for the Sky Blues, they are Titans players and not just Protea ones."

The Titans, who may have played their last ever game as a franchise at SuperSport Park, were guided to the safety of a draw against the Knights by Aiden Markram's unbeaten 204.

The double ton was Markram's first in domestic red-ball cricket and it made up for a terrible early first part of the game for the Titans.

They were bowled out for 263 on the first day, from where the Knights piled up 414/9 declared. With a deficit of 151, Markram shared partnerships with Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya and Klaasen that helped the Titans to 386/3 before stumps were drawn.

With a first evening collapse and a second evening drilling that forced them into match-saving mode, Mashimbyi said they needed to negotiate the pressure moments better.

"We need to play the pressure moments better. If we can cover that part of our game, we're almost where we want to be as a team. Looking at how this game panned out, for large stretches of it, we played some solid cricket, barring the last sessions of the first and second days. Those were the only sessions we lost in the game."

Mashimbyi, who's first-class career started with Northern Cape in the old provincial system in 2003, said the return of that structure in its expanded form for next season will create more opportunities.

"There will be more opportunities and more chances for guys to stake their claim. The time of players sticking around won't be as much now. South Africa has never had problems with talent, but I think the problem was giving the talent an opportunity," Mashimbyi said.

"Now is the time for those talents to come out because there will be an opportunity for them, and the new structure will afford that to a number of players."