Super Over: Rickleton, Erwee, Bedingham in the runs as four-day series reaches climax

The latest round of the four-day series threw up some big wins and a tense draw where Test claims were properly furthered.

The Titans and the Paarl Rocks continued their midseason resurgence with big successes against the Knights and North-West.

There were draws in the coastal-hosted game between Western Province and the Lions and the Dolphins and the Warriors where runs were scored by Test prospects.

The four-day series only has one round of fixtures remaining, which is scheduled for 4-7 March, but the previous round threw up results that have immediate and far-reaching conclusions for the remaining round.

Not only that, some individual displays have also added some spicy selectorial decisions that, with the New Zealand touring group departing on Wednesday, leave Cricket South Africa's convenor of selectors Phenyo Mpitsang with a delightful, but equally difficult headache to deal with.

Here’s the latest domestic super over:

Ryan Rickelton posing serious questions

If it is healthy competition that Mpitsang wants, Rickelton is certainly providing, while also putting Rassie van der Dussen on proper notice in the number four berth. There's been nothing wrong with Van der Dussen, who found a way to cope with India's crack bowling attack. However, his starts must be converted in New Zealand to keep Rickelton at bay. With 473 runs from nine innings at 118.25, with three tons and one 50, Rickleton is in hot form. In making 90 and 102*, he stole a proper march on David Bedingham.

What of the Malans and Bedingham?

The Malan brothers Pieter and Janneman, have made life rather difficult for Mpitsang. Bedingham may be the four-day series' top run-maker with 509 runs at 68.62, but with only one ton and three 50s, he lost a few yards to Rickleton. His sole ton, 199, was a big one that also speaks volumes of his ability. However, the Malans have made 382 runs at 76.40 with a 100 and two 50s each. In their innings and 127-run win against North-West, Pieter made 79 while Janneman made 99. It leaves a question of what the South Africa A side would look like now.

Current CSA 4-Day Series season averages for Malan brothers:



Pieter: M 4, Inns 6, NO 1, Runs 382, Avg 76.40, 1 x 100, 2 x 50



Janneman: M 4, Inns 6, NO 1, Runs 382, Avg 76.40, 1 x 100, 2 x 50 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) January 31, 2022

Sarel Erwee's selection headache mounts

That said, Erwee was SA A's best batter in the India series and in a drawn game for the Dolphins against the Warriors, managed a patient 97. He's got 258 runs at 86 and while calls for Janneman to open at Test level get ever so louder, Erwee's claims over the past three seasons are louder and have more substance. Aiden Markram simply cannot afford to make a false step in New Zealand.

Simon Harmer proves a point

Harmer responded to his Proteas Test call-up with 8/103 in the Titans' big innings and 153-run win against the Knights in Bloemfontein. That took him to 35 scalps at 19.45 and having bowled 260 overs, the second-most behind Western Province's Kyle Simmonds (277), there's no lack of mileage for the 32-year-old. He's fit, firing and the Proteas brains-trust must hope for one of the Tests at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to be amenable to spin. He's got a battle on his hands with Keshav Maharaj, but one that's good for SA cricket.

Exciting finish looming?

Yes indeed. There's only one round remaining and the Lions (111.3), Warriors (110.83), Titans (105) and the Dolphins (83.95) are very much in the running for the final. The Dolphins may consider themselves to be very unfortunate as they remain the only unbeaten side, but two of their five draws should have been won if it wasn't for the weather. They've got the Paarl Rocks in the final round with the Warriors away to the inconsistent Knights. The game of the round though will be the Jukskei derby between the Titans and the Lions at SuperSport Park. If the weather plays ball, something it hasn't done all summer, it should be the tastiest first-class game of the summer.

The Proteas' second Test against New Zealand ends on 1 March and while jet lag could be used as a reason to keep players out of that game, it wouldn't hurt to give the Test players a run against each other in that game. Also, there's a lot that hinges on that game.

Is the season too short?

Covid-19 has caused unmitigated fixture chaos across the cricket world; the SA's domestic season hasn't escaped this. Seven round-robin matches simply aren't enough to draw an accurate conclusion of the strength of the domestic red-ball game and also short-changes players who have genuine Test match claims. It is hoped that the powers that be find a better way for double-digit games to take place, especially with promotion/relegation also coming into play next season.