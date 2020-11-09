WRAP | 4-Day Franchise Series: Blistering Beuran rocks Cobras with career-best

Here's a wrap of the opening day of the second round of the 4-Day Franchise Series on Monday.



Hendricks confirms stature with career-best

There were one or two eyebrows raised when Beuran Hendricks received his first ever national contract earlier this year.

But the Highveld Lions' left-arm seamer's newfound maturity and stature was confirmed at the Wanderers with a magnificent haul of 7/29, a career-best spell that left the Cape Cobras in tatters.

Hendricks definitely made his own luck, keeping his line tight and length tantalisingly fuller.

It certainly played a role in Isma-eel Gafaldien dragging a pull onto his stumps and Onke Nyaku's misjudged pull, both deliveries where he bowled a tad shorter.

However, there were jewels too, such as the in-ducker that trapped George Linde plumb in front as well as the delivery that castled batting mainstay Kyle Verreynne, who left a delivery came back beautifully off the seam.

All in all, it was an exhibition fully deserving of its output.

By the time Dominic Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton had put on 55 for the first wicket, the Lions were already assured of an important lead on a distinctly green surface.

Cape Cobras 115 in 37.5 overs (Kyle Verreynne 51, Beuran Hendricks 7/29, Dwaine Pretorius 2/33) trail the Highveld Lions 143/3 in 47 overs (Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton 35) by 28 runs.

Van Tonder continues from where he left off

Despite his reputation as one of the most prolific age-group internationals since SA's re-admission, Raynard van Tonder continues to operate relatively under the radar.

The 23-year-old Knights batsman - who finished as last season's leading run-scorer in the red-ball format - made his first century of the season, anchoring another solid batting effort from his team, who ended the day on 323/7 against the Dolphins.

His unbeaten 119 meant others could play around him though the two grizzled men of the batting order, captain Pite van Biljon and Farhaan Behardien, would've been frustrated with promising knocks that didn't turn into something more substantial.

Van Biljon's loose drive was particularly wayward.

Ottneil Baartman recovered reasonably well after a bad start to return figures of 2/69 while Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj toiled for 35 economical overs without much reward as the Durbanites were kept more afloat by the home batsmen's mistakes than anything else.

Knights 323/7 in 96 overs (Raynard van Tonder 119*, Matthew Kleinveldt 44, Pite van Biljon 39, Farhaan Behardien 29, Ottneil Baartman 2/69)

Cloete proves worth on rain-riddled day

Gihahn Cloete stood firm for the Warriors against the confident Titans at St George's Park on a day that only delivered 45 overs due to rain.

When play did get underway, openers Eddie Moore and Matthew Breetzke raced to 35 within five overs before a burst from the in-form Lizaad Williams, who bowled Breetzke and had Rudi Second caught off bat-pad in quick, and his new-ball partner Okuhle Cele saw the scoring rate become more sedate.

Titans skipper Grant Thomson's dismissal of his counterpart, Yaseen Vallie, put the hosts on shaky ground on 84/4 before Cloete, who hit eight fours, and Sine Qeshile played out time.

Warriors 137/4 in 45 overs (Gihahn Cloete 57*, Lizaad Williams 2/50)