WRAP | 4-Day Franchise Series: Raynard 'Razor'-sharp again as Knights cruise

Here's a wrap of the day's action in the 4-Day Franchise Series.



Knights cruising after big Van Tonder ton and all-round Pretorius

Raynard van Tonder's penchant for substantial scores continued as he converted his first century of the season into a substantial 166.

His 285-ball stay at the crease contained 14 fours and two maximums, helping the Knights score an impressive 424 in their first innings against the Dolphins in Bloemfontein.

Considering the central franchise also racked up 430 last week, their batting clearly is in good shape.

Van Tonder, the former national Under-19 skipper, found a useful ally in Migael Pretorius, who made 62 batting at No 9.

The canny Alfred Mothoa, an off-season acquisition from the Titans, then proved again that he's one of the domestic game's more wholehearted performers with a fine spell of 4/35 as the Dolphins collapsed to 162 in reply.

However, it was the notably hasty Pretorius that made the critical strikes, dismissing both Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen, the pair who added a record 344 last week against the Lions.

His 3/50 completed a fine day personally.

The Knights didn't enforce the follow-on and already boast a lead of 283 runs.

Knights 424 in 129.4 overs (Raynard van Tonder 166, Migael Pretorius 62, Ruan de Swardt 2/39) and 21/0 in 6 overs lead the Dolphins 162 in 42.5 overs (Ruan de Swardt 46, Sarel Erwee 37, Alfred Mothoa 4/35, Migael Pretorius 3/50) by 283 runs

Hendricks defies bowler-friendly conditions

Highveld Lions opener Dominic Hendricks was the star for his team against the Cape Cobras at the Wanderers.

Only 36 overs were bowled on a rain-affected day but it was still long enough for the home side to build a potentially vital 107-run lead in favourable conditions for the bowlers.

The left-hander finished unbeaten on 87 in a defiant innings of 243 deliveries.

He received no meaningful support as newcomer Ziyaad Abrahams impressed to keep the Capetonians in the game.

Cape Cobras 115 trail the Highveld Lions 222/7 in 83 overs (Dominic Hendricks 87*, Temba Bavuma 32, Ziyaad Abrahams 2/50, Nandre Burger 2/74) by 107 runs

Elgar continues brilliant form

Proteas stalwart and Test captaincy favourite Dean Elgar was at the forefront of the Titans reply to a moderate Warriors batting effort at St George's Park, crafting 66 to put his side in a favourable position.

Another national player, Heinrich Klaasen, also made his first substantial score of the season, reaching his half-century shortly before the close of play.

He'll hope to make use of this useful platform.

Earlier, Okuhle Cele (2/36) struck in the first over of the day to put the hosts on a slippery slope towards a neither-here-nor-there 237.

The experienced Jon-Jon Smuts was the only home batsman to match Gihahn Cloete's application as Lizaad Williams again proved very profitable with his quick seamers, ending with figures of 4/64.

Warriors 237 in 73.5 overs (Gihahn Cloete 66, Jon-Jon Smuts 41*, Lizaad Williams 4/64, Grant Thomson 2/9) lead the Titans 151/3 after 48.2 overs (Dean Elgar 66, Heinrich Klaasen 50*, Glenton Stuurman 2/42) by 80 runs