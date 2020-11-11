WRAP | 4-Day Franchise Series: Ton up Hendricks puts Lions in control against Cobras

Here's a wrap of the day's action in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

Dolphins have it all to do against the Knights in Bloem

After starting the day with a massive lead of 283 runs, the Knights took total control of their match against the Dolphins in Bloemfontein on Day 3.

The home side declared their second innings on 208/4 thanks to 93 from captain Pite van Biljon as well as assistance from veteran Farhaan Behardien (50*).

That left the Dolphins needing a massive 457 to win and they were soon in trouble, losing Grant Roelofson for 0.

Sarel Erwee (57*) and Keagan Petersen (48) steadied the ship for the visitors but they still have a mountain to climb on Day 4 where holding out for a draw is more realistic than a win.

The Dolphins ended the day on 132/2 and still need 333 to win on the final day.

Knights 424 and 208/4 lead the Warriors 162 and 132/2 by 333 runs.

Titans in control going into final day in Port Elizabeth

After starting the day on 151/3 the Titans batted themselves into a 62 run lead over the Warriors on Day 3 in Port Elizabeth.

Heinrich Klaasen (68) was the top scorer for the Pretoria franchise and he was supported by Sibonelo Makhanya (58) and Tabraiz Shamsi's 36 batting at number 10.

For the Warriors, Glenton Stuurman and Mthiwekhaya Nabe were the pick of the bowlers with 3/88 and 3/54 respectively.

By the end of the day, the Warriors had batted themselves into a 34 run lead but at 97/6 were in serious trouble.

Shamsi was the destroyer in chief for the Titans, taking 5/19 in 12 overs.

Warriors 231 and 96/6 (Shamsi 5/19) lead the Titans 293 by 35 runs.

Ton up Hendricks sets up massive Lions lead over Cobras

The Highveld Lions were in control of their clash against the Cape Cobras at the Wanderers only to be frustrated by rain on Day 3.

After starting the day 222/7, the Lions managed to build their lead even further with opener Dominic Hendricks top scoring with 130. He was aided by Mulusi Siboto (43*) as the pair frustrated the Cobras in putting on a partnership of 80 for the ninth wicket.

The home sides innings eventually came to an end on 324 all out with Nandre Burger the pick of the Cobras bowlers with 4/101.

Facing a deficit of 209 runs, the Cobras were soon in trouble at 23/3 after losing the Malan brothers as well as captain Zubayr Hamza.

Tony de Zorzi (16*) and Kyle Verreynne (23*) steadied the ship on 54/3 before rain intervened leaving the Cobras trailing by 155 runs going into the final day.

Cape Cobras 115 and 55/3 trail the Highveld Lions 324 all out (Dominic Hendricks 130*, Nandre Burger 4/101) by 155 runs.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff