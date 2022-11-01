'Amazed' Brevis willing to bide time, but sends Proteas message: 'I always believe I'm ready'

Teenage prodigy Dewald Brevis has suggested that he's ready for a call-up to the Proteas squad and has been so for some while.

But, following a record-breaking 162 off just 57 balls for the Titans, he's willing to still bide his time because he's "right where he needs to be for now".

Brevis admits the magnitude of his achievement hasn't sunk in yet.

I'm ready.

That's the call Dewald Brevis has issued to the Proteas selectors, who haven't been in contact with him recently, following his record-breaking exploits for the Titans in Monday's CSA T20 Challenge match against the Knights in Potchefstroom.

The prodigiously gifted teenager, who already has Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League campaigns under his belt, made the broader cricketing fraternity sit up and take notice with an outrageous 162 off just 57 deliveries, an incredible effort that featured 13 fours and 13 sixes.

He now holds the record for highest individual score in any T20 by a South African.

With the Proteas currently engaged in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, it's only natural for local cricket supporters to wonder how far the 19-year-old is away from making a full international debut.

While Brevis confirmed he has yet to have a conversation with no national selection convenor Victor Mpitsang, he would embrace a call-up.

READ | Brevis arrives! 'Baby AB' smashes spectacular, record 35-ball century for Titans

In fact, he believes he would've been primed last season already.

"I always believe that I'm ready," said Brevis.

"I even believed so last season already. But I trust the people in charge. They'll make the right decision. Whenever the time comes, I'll be ready. It's a very special day, it hasn't sunk it yet. I'm just so grateful for the talent God gave me and being [able to] showcase it."

Despite going into the domestic competition with high expectations, the national Under-19 skipper had flattered to deceive - in a very loose sense of the phrase - in making 57, a 40 and a 30, leading to some wondering whether he was consolidating or waiting to explode.

It duly proved the latter.

Asked whether he was becoming a bit anxious, Brevis smashed any doubts out of the park with a measured response.

"Those games are important too, it's part of me learning my game. Everything works out like it should, so those games are part of developing and being me," he said.

"I went out today just being Dewald, kept everything the same and used the opportunity to just play to my strengths. I took it ball by ball, staying in the moment. It was amazing."

Ironically, all the excitement could've ended abruptly if another former Baby Protea prodigy, Raynard van Tonder, held on to the catch Brevis offered on 94.

"I always look to score, at that moment I was just doing what I felt was best for my team. [When the catch was dropped] I felt everything was meant to be. I was just grateful," he said.

Is he paying much attention to the clamouring for him to be fast-tracked into the Proteas squad or is a domestic campaign with the Titans just as important for him to truly find his place in the greater scheme of things?

"What's important is that this is a stepping stone. This is where I have to be. This where I have to play on my journey. I'm at the right place. You never know what can happen," said Brevis.



