Cricket SA slammed for 'embarrassing' domestic season: 'There's no care factor'

Western Province have slammed CSA for a frustrating domestic campaign that they believe showed the local governing body neglecting the provincial game.

Head coach Salieg Nackerdien bemoaned the dearth of fixtures and how it is negatively affecting depth.

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Kyle Verreynne noted that the players "weren't being taken serious at all" and have felt alienated by CSA.

Kyle Verreynne and Salieg Nackerdien, the two "faces" of Western Province cricket, have launched a scathing indictment on Cricket South Africa (CSA), whom they believe don't care about provincial cricket.

The current domestic structure - it was implemented in mid-2021 to reflect a return to 15 affiliates split into two divisions - is squarely in the spotlight following Free State's (who are still known as the Knights) ignominious relegation after finishing as division one's worst performing team over two seasons and six tournaments.

It's the first time in 38 years that the province, which is known for delivering stars like Hansie Cronje, Allan Donald, Rilee Rossouw, Dean Elgar and Gerald Coetzee, won't be in South African cricket's top-flight.

Province themselves have found it tough to decouple from Boland and only finished sixth on the combined eight-team log, their only notable achievement being runners-up in this season's One-Day Cup.

"If there's no money involved, don't let the domestic structure fall by the wayside. You can’t only care about international cricket," said Nackerdien at a post-season media conference this past weekend.



"It feels like there's no care factor for the domestic competitions, to be honest.

"We have coaches' conferences year in, year out. We put stuff on the table, we talk, we exchange ideas, but when it comes to implementation, nothing happens."

One of Nackerdien's biggest gripes is simply the dearth of fixtures for domestic cricketers and its consequent effect on depth.

As it stands, teams only play 21 matches across three formats per season with the possibility of three more should they reach the playoffs of the white-ball competitions.

The previous franchise system, which CSA abolished predominantly because of financial considerations, at least had a minimum of 30 fixtures for franchises per season, as well as the 13-team semi-professional provincial system that served as feeder to the regional sides.

READ | Dark days: For the first time in 38 years, Free State cricket not part of SA's top flight

"The whole structure of CSA needs to be much better. If the guys don’t play in the professional team, they go straight to club cricket,” Nackerdien said.



"What cricket is there in terms of the next level? Hopefully, they can do that this coming season and hopefully, we can play more cricket as well. That will give youngsters more exposure to first-class level.



"Because if you give a guy an opportunity for three games or four games and they do well, some of the guys won’t play in the season because of the limited amount of games."

SA20 fly in the ointment

Heaping further congestion onto the already limited domestic calendar is the SA20, which requires a set window in future, especially after the startling success of its inaugural season, as well the financial injection it provides to CSA.

Verreynne, who was part of the Joburg Super Kings squad that reached the last four, lamented the effect hastily organising the tournament had on the existing domestic season.

Notably, the resumption of the first-class 4-Day Series commenced on the day of the SA20 final, which, to be fair, stretched into its reserve day because of rain.

However, the logistics were still problematic.

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

"As exciting as the SA20 is - I was a part of it, it’s great for cricket in this country - I think it's a bit embarrassing that our premier domestic tournament, the four-day competition, has a game scheduled on the same day as the SA20 final," said Verreynne, Province's stand-in captain.

"We played against the Dolphins - they beat us, fair enough - but they had probably seven or eight of their main players not available for that game because they were involved in the final.



"We had myself, Kyle Simmonds, Junaid Dawood, we were expected to fly at 06:00 on the morning of the four-day game had we made the final."

Such scheduling frustrations were evident even before the glitzy new T20 bonanza, particularly when the domestic season kicked off with the T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom.

The JB Marks Oval hosted all 31 matches over less than a fortnight and all 8 division one teams commuted from Klerksdorp as CSA sought to save costs.

While the tournament gained a surprisingly decent following, especially among nearby North West University students, News24 Sport understands that the majority of affiliates have voted for a reversion back to home-and-away matches.

"If I’m being honest, it’s a bit embarrassing. As players, we weren’t taken seriously at all this season," said Verreynne, who also revealed that he sent numerous e-mails expressing his concern over logistics before the SA20 playoffs and was met with the reply of "unlucky".



"The SA20 is great and I really appreciate what it’s doing for cricket in this country but, from a scheduling point of view, as players, it was a really frustrating season.



"I just really hope it’s going to change in future. From my side, it’s not good enough."

Verreynne also noted that for all of the South African Cricketers' Association's (Saca) efforts, professional players in the country still feel alienated from CSA.

"For us players, Saca’s really good to have a players’ union that we can take different issues to. Something that I’ve realised through the course of this season is that we put our challenges to Saca and they help us as best as they can. But sometimes there’s a disconnect between CSA and the domestic game.



"As good as Saca is and as much as they help us, a lot of the changes and support that need to happen within our domestic game can only really come directly from CSA.



"I've definitely noticed that there’s a massive disconnect between CSA and the domestic game in our country."

Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of cricket, has previously acknowledged that the lack of first-class cricket is concerning and that he was working on new plans to improve the situation.



