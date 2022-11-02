Major boost for SA20 as Indian broadcaster secured

Cricket South Africa's premier competition, the SA20, received a timely boost on Wednesday when it was announced that Indian broadcaster, Viacom18 Sports, had signed a 10-year partnership to televise all matches in India exclusively.
"SA20 and Viacom18 will work closely to grow and engage cricket fans in India, as South Africa's premier T20 League grows its network in the market," a statement sent to media confirmed.
"South Africa's strong cricket roots, domestic set-up and popularity of its players with Indian fans will enable SA20 to stand out among other international T20 leagues. South Africa and India have a long and storied cricket relationship that this partnership will further strengthen while bringing high-quality T20 action to Indian fans."
SA20 commissioner and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith called Viacom18 the "perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market".
"This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world's second-biggest league," said Smith.
"With six IPL owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 are the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market."
Smith said the deal had many benefits for domestic cricket too.
"The benefits to domestic cricket will be far reaching with more South African players exposed to a global cricket audience and a stimulus to build a strong and sustainable cricket ecosystem," continued Smith.
"As SA20, we look forward to working with the dynamic team at Viacom18 to build a world-class league."
The inaugural edition of the SA20 features a host of exciting local and international cricket stars primed to deliver an entertaining and competitive show of cricket for fans across the globe.
"T20 is the most popular cricket format with Indian fans. The history and legacy of South African cricket and the popularity of South African cricketers in India make it a thrilling proposition for cricket fans in India. We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime-time."
The first ball will be bowled on 10 January 2023, with the six teams contesting 33 matches live across six premier venues.
The SA20 will see international superstars like Quinton de Kock, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Maheesh Theekshana and Jason Holder in action.
The six teams, Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town, are owned by groups that have teams across various global leagues, including the Indian Premier League.
The inaugural SA20 auction in September saw over 100 players signed by the six teams.
Teams could sign up a maximum of ten South Africans and seven overseas cricketers in their squad. Each team will be allowed to have up to four overseas players in the XI for every match. All teams have also opted to sign up one uncapped, young player.