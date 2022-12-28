Proteas batter Behardien calls time on 18-year long career: 'I lived my dreams'

Former Proteas batter Farhaan Behardien called time on his 18-year long career following the Rocks' One Day Cup campaign.

Behardien, who made his first-class debut in 2004, took to social media to announced his retirement at the age of 39.

"Fudgie" as he is known affectionately, made his Proteas debut in 2012 in a T20 against India and became a constant feature in the white-ball formats.

Behardien represented the Proteas in 59 ODIs and 38 T20Is, scoring 1592 runs and scalping 17 wickets across formats.

He was a part of South Africa's T20 World Cup campaigns in 2012, 2014 and 2016 as well as the Cricket World Cup in 2015.

Behardien also captained his country when Sri Lanka travelled to South Africa for a three-match T20I series in January 2017.

He last represented the Proteas in November 2018 in a T20I against Australia in Carrara.

"The dust has settled a bit. Been pretty emotional the last couple of weeks. 18 years has come and gone. 560 pro games across all formats, including 97 caps for my country, 17 trophies in the cabinet and blessed to have played in 4 world cups," said Behardien in his statement.

"Thanks to my family and friends who gave unwavering support. Thanks to all the coaches and support staff I've come across in my career, all my teammates, boy I've played with some of my heroes and some of the greats!

"Thanks specifically to the Titans (skyblues) for taking a punt on a young kid all those years ago & giving me a platform to showcase my skill. Thanks to the fans who supported me throughout the years and to those who gave me grief, whichever side of the fence you sat, it fueled my desire nonetheless. I lived my dreams.

"To be honest it wasn't easy. The good stuff rarely are, but as a result haven’t "worked" a day in 18 years, cause it was my passion and I loved the graft. Feet up for a bit and onto the next challenge. Much love."

Behardien spent the majority of his career with the Titans winning 16 trophies in his 14 years at SuperSport Park before departing in January 2020.



"I'd like to wish Fudgie well in his retirement, he's a top human being and a Titan through and through and he always represented the badge in the highest regard," Titans CEO, Dr Jacques Faul said on Behardien.

While at the Titans Behardien notched up 6794 first-class runs and was highly destructive in limited overs cricket.

Behardien holds the record for the fastest half-century in domestic T20 cricket - hitting 55 off 15 balls) as the Titans went on to claim the 2016/17 T20 Challenge Trophy.

He ended his career with the Rocks as he played his final game at Boland Park in their One Day Cup defeat to Western Province last Friday.