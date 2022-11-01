55m ago

STAT ATTACK | All the records Dewald Brevis and co broke in Potch

Heinz Schenk
Dewald Brevis. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
The irony of Dewald Brevis' magnificent 162 off 57 deliveries for the Titans in a CSA T20 Challenge encounter is that, except for his innings being the fastest 150 in all T20 cricket, the gifted 19-year-old stroke-maker didn't actually break any major records.

It shouldn't detract from what former Proteas stalwart Ashwell Prince described as "the best T20 innings I've ever witnessed" on television, but it was nonetheless rather curious.

However, there were still myriad records that were eclipsed in the match, hardly surprising when one team scores 271/3 and the other replies with 230/9.

Here are all the statistical landmarks that were achieved.

501 - The highest aggregate for any T20 match in world cricket, beating the 497 Otago and Central Districts combined for in 2016/17.

271 - The highest total for any South African team in a T20 match, surpassing the 262 scored by North West against Limpopo in 2018.

284.21 - Brevis' strike rate is the highest for any T20 century in South Africa.

36 - The most sixes ever hit in any T20 match in South Africa.

179 - The first-wicket partnership between Brevis and Jiveshan Pillay is a domestic record for any wicket in domestic cricket.

