1h ago

add bookmark

Wild card signings introduced for SA20

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith
Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

SA T20 organisers on Monday introduced a new wild card signing option for the six franchise teams.

Teams will be allowed to sign a South African or overseas cricketer. The player will have a base price of R175 000, with a salary cap at the discretion of the team.  

This will see squads increased from 17 to 18 playing members, with players who were not registered for the auction also eligible for selection.

READ | Gibbs shares concerns over Bavuma ahead of Aussie tour: Why is he not playing for the Lions?

"The wild card offers our teams an opportunity to add another world-class player to their squad," Graeme Smith, the SA20 league commissioner, said in a statement.

Each squad will be allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players, and the maximum of four on-field overseas players at any time during the match remains unchanged. Organisers added that the franchise's salary cap following the auction will remain outside of the wild card player’s fee.  

"The cricket community showed a lot of interest in our league for the auction, I have no doubt we will be seeing six brilliant cricketers joining the SA20," Smith concluded. 

The SA20 starts on 10 January 2023.

Current SA20 squads:

JOBURG SUPER KINGS  

Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

PRETORIA CAPITALS  

Anrich Nortje, Miguel Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Will Jacks, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch

DURBAN SUPER GIANTS  

Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder

SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE  

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse

PAARL ROYALS  

David Miller, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

MI CAPE TOWN  

Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen

SEE full SA20 fixture list

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa20graeme smithherman mostertcricket
loading... Live
England 3
Iran 0
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
21% - 1832 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
79% - 6912 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo