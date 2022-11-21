Wild card signings introduced for SA20

SA T20 organisers on Monday introduced a new wild card signing option for the six franchise teams.

Teams will be allowed to sign a South African or overseas cricketer. The player will have a base price of R175 000, with a salary cap at the discretion of the team.

This will see squads increased from 17 to 18 playing members, with players who were not registered for the auction also eligible for selection.

"The wild card offers our teams an opportunity to add another world-class player to their squad," Graeme Smith, the SA20 league commissioner, said in a statement.

Each squad will be allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players, and the maximum of four on-field overseas players at any time during the match remains unchanged. Organisers added that the franchise's salary cap following the auction will remain outside of the wild card player’s fee.

"The cricket community showed a lot of interest in our league for the auction, I have no doubt we will be seeing six brilliant cricketers joining the SA20," Smith concluded.

The SA20 starts on 10 January 2023.

Current SA20 squads:

JOBURG SUPER KINGS

Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

PRETORIA CAPITALS

Anrich Nortje, Miguel Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Will Jacks, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch

DURBAN SUPER GIANTS

Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder

SUNRISERS EASTERN CAPE

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse

PAARL ROYALS

David Miller, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Mitchell van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

MI CAPE TOWN

Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abrahams, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen

