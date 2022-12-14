1h ago

22 South Africans to go under the hammer at 2023 IPL auction

Compiled by Lynn Butler
South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.
Harry Murphy/Getty Images

There will be 22 South Africans in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that will take place on Friday, 23 December in Kochi.

The auction gets underway at 10:00 SA time.

Out of the 991 players registered, only 405 will go under the hammer at next week's IPL auction as they hope to be picked up by one of the 10 franchises.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 kept for overseas players. Sunrisers Hyderabad have 13 available slots to fill in their team.

Proteas batters Rassie van der Dussen and Rilee Rossouw will be part of the highest auction bracket as they both are valued at 2 Crore.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are in the 1 Crore bracket.

Meanwhile, spinner Keshav Maharaj, top-order batter Reeza Hendricks and fast bowler Sisanda Magala are in the base price at 50 Lakhs.

Eleven South Africans were retained by their respective franchises, including Proteas hard-hitting batter David Miller, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and teen sensation Dewald Brevis for Mumbai Indians.

Miller steered the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title this year as he scored 481 runs in his 16 games, averaging 68.71.

South Africans listed in 2023 IPL Auction:

Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Matthew Breetzke, Duan Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman, Connor Esterhuizen, Ottneil Baartman, Jordan Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen

South African players retained for 2023 IPL:

Delhi Capitals - Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Mumbai Indians - Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings - Dwaine Pretorius

Lucknow Super Giants - Quinton de Kock 

Gujarat Titans - David Miller

Punjab Kings - Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

