Indian Premier League

1h ago

add bookmark

Superhuman AB de Villiers destroys Rajasthan to lead Bangalore to thrilling IPL win

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
AB de Villiers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore
AB de Villiers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore
Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP

South Africa's AB de Villiers powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Dubai on Saturday.

SCORECARD | Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bagalore

Chasing 178 for victory, De Villiers walked to the crease with Bangalore at 102/2 and seven overs remaining.

He then shot 55 not out off 22 deliveries, including six sixes, as Bangalore won with two balls to spare.

Other notable performers for Bangalore were skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 43, and Devdutt Padikkal (35).

South African Chris Morris also starred with the ball for Bangalore, returning figures of four for 26 off his allotted four overs.

Australian batsman Steve Smith starred for Rajasthan, notching 57 off 36 deliveries but his effort fell short of De Villiers' heroics.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Indian star on sticky wicket over Sri Lanka legend's biopic
Pakistan's 'Gul-dozer' calls time on topsy-turvy journey
Quinton de Kock stars as Mumbai Indians crush Kolkata Knight Riders
Read more on:
royal challengers bangalorerajasthan royalsiplab de villierscricket
loading... Live
Delhi Capitals 0
Chennai Super Kings 179/4
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8658 votes
Cricket
11% - 2184 votes
Football
19% - 3957 votes
Athletics
2% - 504 votes
Boxing
1% - 185 votes
Cycling
2% - 478 votes
Golf
5% - 1012 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1738 votes
Tennis
3% - 701 votes
Water sports
1% - 190 votes
American sports
1% - 252 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 645 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo