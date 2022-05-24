AB de Villiers set for IPL return in 2023: 'I'm not sure in what capacity'

Former Proteas star batter AB de Villiers confirmed that he'll return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room in next year's Indian Premier League.

De Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, says he doesn't know in what capacity he'll return, but that talks are under way.

Bangalore, led by De Villiers' former teammate Faf du Plessis, are in this year's IPL playoffs, searching for their maiden title.

Former Proteas star batter AB de Villiers has confirmed he could return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, likely to be in a coaching or consultancy capacity.

De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket after last year's IPL season in November and, after playing 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa, retired from international duty in 2018.

The South African has played a pivotal role for Bangalore since 2011.

In a video posted on Bangalore's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli revealed that he regularly speaks to De Villiers and dropped a hint on De Villiers' possible return.

"I miss him a lot. We stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity," said Kohli, and then smiled and stated: "Did I spill the beans?"





De Villiers played 146 matches for Bangalore, scoring 4 491 runs at an average of 41.20 and was recently inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore Hall of Fame.



Speaking to India's VUSport, De Villiers then confirmed that he'd be returning to the Bangalore change room next year, although his role is unknown.

"I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven't decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year," said De Villiers.

"I am not sure in what capacity, but I am missing getting back there.

"I have heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown (Bangalore) and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again.

"I would love to return, I am looking forward to it."

This year, Bangalore, led by former Proteas skipper and De Villiers' teammate Faf du Plessis, qualified for the IPL playoffs and will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bangalore won eight of their 14 IPL matches to secure a fourth-place finish on the standings and search for their maiden IPL title.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata. While the winner of the Eliminator will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 on Friday in Ahemdabad.

The IPL final on Sunday will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.