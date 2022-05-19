All the stats: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten ton breaks IPL records

Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock starred with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten century for the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

De Kock scored a blistering 140* and shared a record-breaking partnership with KL Rahul in their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Lucknow Super Giants secured their place in the IPL playoffs, with De Kock's match-winning ton making the difference.

Proteas star batter Quinton de Kock produced a stunning unbeaten century for the Lucknow Super Giants in Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.

De Kock brought up his second IPL century as the Lucknow Super Giants clinched a narrow two-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

De Kock, who was awarded man of the match, smashed a stunning 140 not out off just 70 balls, hitting 10 fours and 10 sixes.

His innings is the third-highest individual score in the history of the tournament and surpassed former Proteas team-mate AB de Villiers' unbeaten 133 against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

De Kock's unbeaten 140 is the joint highest score by any South African in T20 cricket. He equalled Peter Malan's score, which he reached in 69 balls, during South Africa's domestic T20 tournament in 2014.

De Kock also became the first batter to hit 10 sixes or more in an IPL innings since Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians in 2019. The South African, though, is tied for fourth for the most number of sixes hit in an IPL innings, with Chris Gayle having hit 17 sixes in 2013.

He also scored a blistering 71 runs in the last five overs of the Super Giants innings, which is the most by a batter in the IPL in this phase.

Meanwhile, De Kock also entered the record books with opening partner and captain KL Rahul.



The Lucknow duo shared a record unbeaten 210-run stand, which is the highest opening partnership in IPL history - beating the previous highest of 185 between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019.

It was the third-highest IPL partnership, behind the Royal Challengers Bangalore pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who scored 215* against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and then 229 for the second wicket in 2016.

It resulted in the first time in IPL history where a team has batted first through their entire 20 overs without losing a wicket.

The stand is the highest for any wicket against Kolkata, surpassing the unbeaten 167-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs for the second wicket for Mumbai Indians in 2012.

Highest IPL centuries:

175* (66) - Chris Gayle, RCB v PWI, 2013

158* (78) - Brendon McCullum, KKR v RCB, 2008

140* (70) - Quinton de Kock, Lucknow v KKR, 2022

133* (59) - AB de Villiers, RCB v Mumbai, 2015

South African IPL centuries:

140* (70) - Quinton de Kock, Lucknow v KKR, 2022

133* (59) - AB de Villiers, RCB v Mumbai, 2015

129* (52) - AB de Villiers, RCB v Gujarat, 2016

108 (51) - Quinton de Kock, Delhi v RCB, 2016

105* (54) - AB de Villiers, Delhi v Chennai 2009

104* (60) - Hashim Amla, Kings XI v Mumbai, 2017

104 (60) - Hashim Amla, Kings XI v Gujarat, 2017

101* (38) - David Miller, Kings XI v RCB, 2013