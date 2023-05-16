6m ago

Share

Amid all the Faf, Heinrich Klaasen's batting stats shine up well at sinking Sunrisers

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heinrich Klaasen (AFP)
Heinrich Klaasen (AFP)

Things have not been going Sunrisers Hyderabad's way in the 2023 IPL, and Monday's 34-run loss to Gujarat Titans saw their playoff hopes extinguished. 

LIVE | IPL 2023

The Aiden Markram-captained outfit are now second-bottom on the table with just four victories from 12 fixtures, and they cannot make the the top four, regardless of what happens over the next six matches. 

It just hasn't been their season, but one man who has been keeping Sunrisers in the fight is Proteas wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen. 

The 31-year-old was at it again in Ahmedabad on Monday, with his knock of 64 (44) in vain as Sunrisers could only muster 154/9 in their pursuit of the 189 they needed. 

From a South African perspective, there has been understandable hype surrounding the form of Faf du Plessis in this year's competition, but Klaasen has quietly gone about compiling some very impressive numbers, too. 

Du Plessis has been otherworldly, and his 631 runs in 12 innings at an average of 57.36 and strike rate of 154.27 make him comfortably the tournament's leading run scorer. Remarkably, Du Plessis has now scored seven half-centuries in this year's competition. 

Klaasen, meanwhile, has had a consistent run of games that has seen him climb the run-scoring charts, too. 

He is comfortably the leading run-scorer in the Sunrisers squad and has now amassed 326 runs in just 9 innings at a very healthy average of 46.57 and a superb strike rate of 172.48. 

Heinrich Klaasen last 5 knocks:

64 (44) v GT

47 (29) v LSG

26 (12) v RR

36 (20) v KKR

53* (27) v DC

Markram, meanwhile, has been disappointing in his maiden season of IPL captaincy, both in terms of results and with the bat. He has scored just one half-century in 11 knocks and 211 runs at an average of 21.10 and a strike rate of 127.64. 

"He's a great player and I'm very happy for him, the world can see the class and power he's got," Markram said of Klaasen at his post-match presentation on Monday.

"It's tough for him to be on the losing side after performing the way he has."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sunrisers eastern capeiplheinrich klaasencricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Tue 16 May 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
212 Channel 212
Wed 17 May 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
SuperSport
Thu 18 May 23 16:00 PM (SAST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SuperSport
View More
Results
Mon 15 May 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs
Sun 14 May 23
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
Sun 14 May 23
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 112 runs
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Gujarat Titans
13
9
18
Team Logo
2. Chennai Super Kings
13
7
15
Team Logo
3. Mumbai Indians
12
7
14
Team Logo
4. Lucknow Super Giants
12
6
13
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo