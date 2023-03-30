35m ago

Bombshell for SA cricket fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL broadcast in 2023

Lloyd Burnard
Faf du Plessis for Royal Challengers Bangalore (Twitter)
The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be screened on South African television after SuperSport could not secure broadcast rights for this year's tournament. 

The news was confirmed on Thursday and comes as a massive blow to South African cricket fans, who have relied on the broadcaster to screen the tournament every year since 2008. 

The IPL, which starts on Friday and runs through until 28 May, is the biggest franchised T20 competition in the world.

A total of 16 South Africans will be playing in this year's competition.

"SuperSport previously held broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL)," a SuperSport spokesperson told News24.

"Commercial discussions with the rights holder for the next cycle of rights have unfortunately been unsuccessful and SuperSport will therefore not broadcast the IPL as of this year’s edition."

The opening match sees the defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings. Play is scheduled at 16:00 SA time.

More to follow ...

