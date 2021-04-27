Classy AB delivers again in Bangalore win over Delhi Capitals

AB de Villiers hit a landmark 75 as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi
Capitals by just one run to go back top of the Indian Premier League on
Tuesday.
The South African veteran's unbeaten 42-ball blitz made him only the sixth
batsman to pass 5,000 runs in the tournament, and only the second foreigner.
Delhi needed 14 runs off the last over to beat Bangalore's 171 for five, but
even boosted by Shimron Hetmyer's late 53 off 25 balls they just failed.
Victory sent Virat Kohli's Bangalore back top with five wins from six games.
They are two points ahead of Chennai Super Kings, who play bottom of the table
Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, and Delhi.
Put in to bat, Bangalore had seemed destined for a moderate score until De
Villiers came in with the score on 60 for three.
Helped partly by Rajat Patidar, who made 31, De Villiers produced final over
fireworks that changed the game. Kohli said that the South African went
"berserk" with his man of the match performance.
De Villiers, who had not played competitive cricket in the five months
before the IPL, hit 23 runs off the only over that Marcus Stoinis bowled, with
three of his five sixes.
De Villiers said he spends much of the time in the team's pandemic bio
bubble working out in his hotel room. "You have to stay fresh," said
the 37-year-old.
"He keeps doing it again and again for us," said Kohli.
Delhi put themselves under pressure with a slow start.
Captain Rishabh Pant made 58 off 48 balls but Delhi only seemed a threat
when Hetmyer took over. The West Indies star hit three sixes in the 18th over
but was the kept off strike in the final two overs.
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj brilliantly frustrated Pant with the final six
balls, with Pant only managing two fours.
"I backed my yorker at the death as it was coming out really well and I
was able to execute it really well," said Siraj.