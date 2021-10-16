CSA backtracks after uproar over tweet that snubbed Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir

Former Proteas bowler Dale Steyn and South African cricket lovers were not happy with Cricket South Africa (CSA) after they slipped up in a congratulations social media post on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, CSA posted its congratulations to Lungi Ngidi, who bagged an IPL winners' medal with the Chennai Super Kings on Friday night.

Faf du Plessis, man of the match in the final with a superb knock of 86 (59), was not mentioned in the tweet and neither was Imran Tahir.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, was the only South African player at CSK who did play in the final and he also finished the tournament as the second-highest run scorer.

The former Proteas captain was one of many to reply to the initial CSA tweet, which has since been disabled.

"Really???" Du Plessis wrote in response.

Steyn, though, was less restrained, as can be seen in the posts below.

Du Plessis and Tahir, meanwhile, are not part of the Proteas squad that will do battle in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Following the online uproar CSA posted a new tweet saying: "Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably Faf du Plessis who put in a Man of the match performance"

SEE THE POSTS AND REACTIONS HERE:

CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram.

Whoever’s running those accounts needs a talking too. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

Absolutely shocking what’s going on with the @OfficialCSA media account at the moment. Surely @faf1307 and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!! — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) October 16, 2021