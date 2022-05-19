Indian Premier League

1h ago

add bookmark

De Kock's emotional IPL century celebration: 'I couldn't control it, a bit of frustration came out'

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Quinton de Kock (IPL - Twitter)
Quinton de Kock (IPL - Twitter)
  • Proteas star Quinton de Kock admits a little bit of frustration came out after he soared to a stunning IPL century.
  • De Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls as he shared an unbeaten stand with KL Rahul for the Lucknow Super Giants.
  • The South African was uncharacteristically emotional after bringing up his second IPL century.

Proteas batter Quinton de Kock admits his emotional century celebration was purely out of frustration as he steered his side to a nail-biting victory.

De Kock stood tall alongside captain KL Rahul as the Lucknow Super Giants broke the record books in Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The duo smashed an unbeaten opening partnership of 210, the highest opening stand in IPL history. 

De Kock was emotional when he brought up his second IPL century in just 59 deliveries, yelling and fist-pumping in celebration.

"I don't know what happened. I thought I would just keep to the side and keep my emotions. But I just let go. I couldn't control it, it was just relief, I guess," De Kock said in an IPL talk with Rahul.

"It was a bit of frustration that came out (on his aggressive century celebrations). Felt really good to come out and do well and I was trying to keep it in, but when it came out, it felt good."


De Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off just 70 balls (10 fours and 10 sixes) and won man-of-the-match accolade for his efforts.

De Kock and Rahul (68) became the first pair to bat through 20 overs in an IPL innings as the Super Giants posted 210 without loss.

"I was a little bit cooked (after the innings), but it was a matter of getting some refreshments and get on with it, I guess," said De Kock.

"I have been feeling at ease, but nothing has carried on. I remember you (Rahul) said to me that we need to get where those 80s is. Tonight I didn't want to let it go."

Kolkata nearly pulled off famous victory in Mumbai, with Rinku Singh's 15-ball 40 taking them to 208/8.

The Lucknow Super Giants booked a play-off spot with this win.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lucknow super giantsiplquinton de kockcricket
Fixtures
Thu 14 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
212 Channel 212
Fri 15 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
212 Channel 212
Sat 16 Apr 22 10:00 AM (SAST)
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
212 Channel 212
View More
Results
Wed 18 May 22
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants won by 2 runs
Tue 17 May 22
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 3 runs
Mon 16 May 22
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Gujarat Titans
13
10
20
Team Logo
2. Lucknow Super Giants
14
9
18
Team Logo
3. Rajasthan Royals
13
8
16
Team Logo
4. Delhi Capitals
13
7
14
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22139.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo