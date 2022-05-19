De Kock's emotional IPL century celebration: 'I couldn't control it, a bit of frustration came out'

Proteas star Quinton de Kock admits a little bit of frustration came out after he soared to a stunning IPL century.

De Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls as he shared an unbeaten stand with KL Rahul for the Lucknow Super Giants.

The South African was uncharacteristically emotional after bringing up his second IPL century.

Proteas batter Quinton de Kock admits his emotional century celebration was purely out of frustration as he steered his side to a nail-biting victory.

De Kock stood tall alongside captain KL Rahul as the Lucknow Super Giants broke the record books in Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The duo smashed an unbeaten opening partnership of 210, the highest opening stand in IPL history.

De Kock was emotional when he brought up his second IPL century in just 59 deliveries, yelling and fist-pumping in celebration.

"I don't know what happened. I thought I would just keep to the side and keep my emotions. But I just let go. I couldn't control it, it was just relief, I guess," De Kock said in an IPL talk with Rahul.

"It was a bit of frustration that came out (on his aggressive century celebrations). Felt really good to come out and do well and I was trying to keep it in, but when it came out, it felt good."





De Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off just 70 balls (10 fours and 10 sixes) and won man-of-the-match accolade for his efforts.

De Kock and Rahul (68) became the first pair to bat through 20 overs in an IPL innings as the Super Giants posted 210 without loss.

"I was a little bit cooked (after the innings), but it was a matter of getting some refreshments and get on with it, I guess," said De Kock.

"I have been feeling at ease, but nothing has carried on. I remember you (Rahul) said to me that we need to get where those 80s is. Tonight I didn't want to let it go."

Kolkata nearly pulled off famous victory in Mumbai, with Rinku Singh's 15-ball 40 taking them to 208/8.

The Lucknow Super Giants booked a play-off spot with this win.