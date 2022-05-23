Faf, De Kock, Rabada and how they led SA's charge at the IPL

The Indian Premier League has produced different results for the South African players.

There are some who did very well, but there were some who had a forgettable tournament.

A smattering of them remain for the playoffs that start on Tuesday in Kolkata.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) round-robin stages have come and gone. Sport24 looks at how the South African contingent fared at the tournament.

Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants) – 502 runs at 38.61, strike rate: 149.40 – 3rd

A much-needed spring back to form as the wicketkeeper batter not only made runs at a brisk rate, but also converted one of his 50s into a big and match-winning 100. Whether he carries the form through to the playoffs will remain to be seen. What can’t be disputed is that he remains a real and present threat on Wednesday for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side.

Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 443 runs at 34.07, strike rate: 130.67 – 5th

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has proven himself as a match-winner in the IPL on many occasions. While he might have wanted to do better with the bat, he's provided level-headed leadership that's not always been available for the Bangalore side despite their batting riches. Their game against the Lucknow Super Giants is indeed a winner-takes-all fixture, but one that's suited to Du Plessis's IPL nature.

Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 381 runs at 47.63, strike rate: 139.95 – 16th

Aiden Markram the Test batter is floundering, but Markram the T20 batter is definitely flourishing. Markram used the IPL opportunity to cement his top-order spot for the Proteas.

David Miller (Gujarat Titans) - 381 runs at 54.42, strike rate: 136.07 – 17th

His average may have been inflated by seven not-outs, but the timing of his finishes is something that's of importance for the Proteas. There's still a debate on how he can be best utilised, especially with his seniority, but a new team gave him a better sense of batting life and it showed.

Dewald Brevis (Mumbai Indians) – 161 runs at 23, strike rate: 142.07 - 58th

Didn't quite fire start as he did in the Under-19 World Cup, but it was a more than a satisfactory introduction into the high stakes world of international cricket. The right decision has been made not to include him in the Proteas T20 squad for the India tour. He still needs to earn his international ticket through domestic performances.

Dwaine Pretorius (Chennai Super Kings) – 44 runs at 11, strike rate: 157.14 – 92nd/six wickets at 35 – 56th

The Chennai Super Kings haven't got going this season and it’s reflected in how they have used Dwaine Pretorius. Agreed, it was a rather new team, and finding combinations was difficult, but all-rounders need to get more time to settle. That Pretorius was neither here nor there for CSK summed up the team's indifferent season.

Rassie van der Dussen (Rajasthan Royals) – 22 runs at 11, strike rate: 91.66 – 111th

On the other scale, a team that does well finds itself in a difficult position of being picky with regards to fixing what's not broken. Jos Buttler's mountain of runs allowed the Royals to finish second and contest the first qualifier against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. There's not much wrong Van der Dussen has done, but he has been the victim of his team's success and chances have been limited.

Tristan Stubbs (Mumbai Indians) – 2 runs at 1, strike rate: 50 – 154th

He came in as a late injury replacement for a team whose campaign was over before they were halfway through their league matches.

Very tough to judge the second-highest run-scorer in Cricket South Africa Provincial T20 Challenge on two outings for a demoralised outfit.

Bowling

Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) – 23 wickets at 17.65 – 3rd

That the Punjab Kings aren't in the playoffs can be squarely down to their batting malfunctions and not Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

Picking up where he left off last year, he bowled with accuracy, fire and brimstone that wasn't matched by his batting collective.

That he's going to rest for the playoffs ahead of South Africa's busy winter can only be a good thing.

Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) – nine wickets at 24.11 – 37th

Having come back from an injury that kept him out of SA's cricket summer, the IPL was always going to be a case of how Nortje was going to ease himself in.

That he did and gaining bowling fitness can only be for SA's betterment for the rest of the winter.

Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – seven wickets at 39.14 – 45th

It was a rough season for Marco Jansen, but an educational one nonetheless as the unforgiving pitches in Mumbai gave him no respite.

He could be and should be better for the Proteas over what will be a demanding winter.