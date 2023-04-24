1h ago

Faf du Plessis boasts with IPL's Orange Cap as he marches past 400-run mark

Herman Mostert
  • Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer in this year's Indian Premier League.
  • Du Plessis scored 62 off 39 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to move past the 400-run mark.
  • South African-born Devon Conway is second on the list with 314 runs.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis became the first batsman to cross the 400-run mark in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) after scoring a third consecutive half-century for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

IPL 2023 top run-scorers

Du Plessis scored 62 off 39 balls against the Rajasthan Royals to help his side amass 189-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The 38-year-old was involved in a 127-run partnership for the third wicket with Australian Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44 balls). Bangalore won the match by seven runs.

Du Plessis is now at the 405-run mark after seven matches and boasts and impressive strike rate of 165.3.

This sees the former Proteas captain take the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer in this year's IPL.

LIVE | 2023 IPL

In second place is Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway with 314 runs from seven matches. South African-born Conway's 40-ball 56 in a win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday was his fourth successive half-century of the season.

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner, whose 57 against KKR last week gave his side their first win of this IPL, is third with 285 runs from six games.

Du Plessis' opening partner, Virat Kohli, is in fourth place with 279 runs. Kohli, though, made a golden duck on Sunday.


