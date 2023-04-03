1h ago

Faf feeds off Kohli's energy after match-winning IPL 50: 'You feel the stadium shake'

Lynn Butler
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis fed off teammate and star batter Virat Kohli in their opening IPL encounter against the Mumbai Indians.
  • Du Plessis and Kohli shared a 148-run first-wicket stand to help steer Bangalore to victory against the Mumbai Indians.
  • Du Plessis smashed 73 in their eight-wicket victory in Bengaluru.

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis led from the front as his match-winning performance steered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory on Sunday in Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched an eight-wicket victory in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 172 runs to win at a full Chinnaswamy Stadium, Du Plessis shared a 148-run opening stand with star batter Virat Kohli.

Du Plessis produced a match-winning performance as he notched up his 26th IPL half-century.

Du Plessis smashed 73 off 43 balls (hitting five fours and six sixes) before he was caught at long-on off the bowling of Arshad Khan.

"Eight balls into the innings, there wasn't as much swing as we thought there would be and then we were like, right, it's time to step up and bring the intensity to the bowlers," said Du Plessis via the IPL website.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 (hitting six fours and five sixes) as Bangalore cruised to victory with 22 balls to spare.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the IPL

Du Plessis says that a fiery Kohli inspired his performance as they took on the Mumbai Indians' pace attack.

"My first time playing here (at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium) as a home player, and it's amazing. Especially batting with Virat, there's such a big support factor," said Du Plessis.

"Every single time he gets a boundary, you literally feel the stadium shake and the amount of noise that comes through.

"I like batting with Virat because he's got so much intensity that it rubs off on you. When it comes to batting, I'm a quiet guy, but with him, there's so much intensity that you're fist bumping, there's so much passion. I had a great time out there, it was amazing."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday at 16:00 SA time.

