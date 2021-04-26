Faf in the runs again, Tahir rolls back the years to fly SA flag at IPL

Proteas spinner Imran Tahir and batsman Faf du Plessis starred for the Chennai Super Kings in their win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Du Plessis gave the three-time IPL winners a good start as he scored a second successive half-century in the competition.

Du Plessis struck 50 off 41 balls (5 fours and a six) to move to third in the Orange Cap (Most Runs) list - he has scored 214 runs in five games to date.

Du Plessis' fine form in India is exactly what under-fire Mark Boucher needs in the Proteas set-up. Du Plessis has been away from the Proteas squad of late since retiring from Test cricket in February this year.

However, the former Proteas skipper soon fell to Harshal Patel (3/51) after bringing up his 18th IPL half-century.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then scored a quickfire unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls to help Chennai reach a total of 191-4.

For Tahir, his IPL return finally arrived as the 42-year-old played his first game of the season. Tahir had just played a total of three games last year despite winning the Purple Cap (Most Wickets) in 2019.

Tahir is still available for the Proteas in the shortest format of the game but hasn't played for his adopted country since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

On Sunday, the Proteas leg-spinner rolled back the years and took 2/16 and ran out Kyle Jamieson to help steer Chennai to a 69-run win.

Bangalore were undone by both spinners Jadeja and Tahir in the middle overs as Virat Kohli's charges suffered a collapse to end their four-game winning streak in the competition.

Jadeja, who earned the Player of the Match award, finished with figures of 3/13 in four overs.

The victory means Chennai go above Bangalore on net run-rate, with both teams sitting on eight points, having played five matches and winning four.