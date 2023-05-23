How Proteas fared at the IPL: South Africans blow hot and cold as Faf shines, Rabada slumps

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis led the South African contingent during the ongoing Indian Premier League.

There were 16 South Africans in India for the 16th edition of the IPL.

The IPL has reached the knockout stages, with the top four outfits vying for the title.

The round-robin stages of the Indian Premier League have come and gone and among the South African contingent there have been some standout performances and some not-so showstopping displays.



Sixteen South Africans were in India, competing in this year's 16th edition, with three players making their IPL debut.

However, two SA cricketers didn't get any game time for their IPL franchises, including teen sensation Dewald Brevis for the Mumbai Indians, coached by Mark Boucher, and Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira.

News24 takes a look at how the South Africans have fared so far in the IPL:

Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 730 runs at an average 56.15, strike rate: 153.68

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis stole the headlines with eight half-centuries in 14 innings.

Du Plessis and Virat Kohli proved a fearsome opening partnership for Bangalore as they dominated with the bat.

The former Proteas skipper's excellent form has led to calls for his return to the national line-up, despite not having played for his country since 2019.

Du Plessis continued to dominate the run-scoring charts as he breached the 700-run mark for the season.

While Bangalore fell short in securing a playoff spot, Du Plessis's purple patch was the talk of the IPL.

Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants) - 143 runs at a average of 35.75, strike rate at 140.19

De Kock warmed the Lucknow Super Giants bench for over a month as his side opted for the overseas talent of Kyle Mayers and Nicolas Pooran.

A month into the competition, De Kock finally formed part of the Giants' starting XI and came back with a bang, smashing 70 off 41 balls.

De Kock has since played only four IPL games as the Giants finished third in the IPL standings and secured their place in the playoffs.

There's no guarantee that De Kock will play in the playoffs but his presence atop the batting order remains a constant threat.

Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 248 runs at an average of 22.54, strike rate of 125.88

Markram had a disappointing campaign as Hyderabad captain as the side finished at the bottom of the IPL table.

Markram, who is also the Proteas' T20 skipper, had a decent campaign with the bat, scoring one fifty in his 13 IPL games.

While the part-time bowler only took a sole wicket, the Sunrisers skipper oversaw only four wins for the Hyderabad team.

Rilee Rossouw (Delhi Capitals) - 209 runs at an average of 29.85, strike rate 148.22

Rossouw had an up-and-down season for the Delhi Capitals, who haven't had the most polished of IPL campaigns.

Playing in nine IPL games, Rossouw struggled to get going with the bat initially, but he helped steer the Capitals to their fifth win.

Last week, Rossouw top-scored with an unbeaten 82 off just 37 balls against the Punjab Kings, which saw the Capitals finish second to last in the IPL.

David Miller (Gujarat Titans) - 255 runs at an average of 36.42, strike rate is at 148.63

Miller remains a capable hard-hitting batter with his quick-blitz knocks helping the Gujarat Titans secure top spot on the IPL log.

Despite not bringing up a half-century, Miller's instinct for a well-timed boundary barrage helped the Titans in crucial moments during their title defence this season.

Miller's 22-ball 46 was one of the more memorable performances against the Mumbai Indians.

Tristan Stubbs (Mumbai Indians) - 25 runs at an average of 12.5, 1 wicket at an average of 14.00

It seemed that coach Boucher was hesitant to call on the South Africans in his stable during this season's IPL as Stubbs was benched for the majority of the campaign.

Stubbs played only two IPL matches, notching up scores of five and 20, and picking up a sole wicket as Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the IPL standings.

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 448 runs at an average of 49.77, strike rate at 177.07

Klaasen has been sublime with the bat as he ended as Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest run-scorer this season.

In what has been a poor season for Hyderabad, Klaasen was the standout performer for the side, becoming the fifth South African batter to score an IPL century in the tournament's history when he made a magnificent 104 off 51 balls, which was later overshadowed by Virat Kohli's ton.

A sound and stable batter displaying a knack for playing spin, Klaasen complimented his century with two half-tons which emphasised his importance in the Proteas set-up.

Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 10 wickets at an average of 26.70, 39 runs at an average of 13.00

Jansen had an indifferent performance with the willow but proved his worth with the ball in hand.

In his eight matches, Jansen made handy contributions with the red cherry, taking 10 wickets for Hyderabad.

Wayne Parnell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 9 wickets at an average of 26.22, 2 runs

Parnell came in as a late replacement for Englishman David Willey midway through the tournament.



The Proteas all-rounder made his presence known, playing in seven IPL games and contributing with the ball for Faf's side.

Parnell took the new ball and delivered, including a stellar performance of 3-10 in their win against the Rajasthan Royals.

Dwaine Pretorius (Chennai Super Kings) - 0 runs, 0 wickets

The Chennai Super Kings didn't see the need to pick Pretorius as they preferred the services of Devon Conway and Moeen Ali.

In his sole IPL appearance for the season, Pretorius went wicketless for 28 runs and did not bat against the Mumbai Indians.

Pretorius retired from international duty earlier this year, and now plies his trade as a T20 player

Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals) - 10 wickets at an average of 36.40

Nortje didn't impress for the Capitals as expected, taking 10 wickets in his 10 games.



Nortje missed a few games for the Capitals, having returned home due to personal reasons, but he fell straight back into their line-up following his return.

However, the fast-bowler hasn't had a season to remember for the Capitals as he clocked an economy rate of nine runs an over.

Sisanda Magala (Chennai Super Kings) - 1 wicket

Magala appeared in the early stages of Chennai Super Kings' campaign.

Making his IPL debut, Magala ended with a sole wicket to his name for the Super Kings as they preferred Ali and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana.

Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) - 7 wickets at an average of 33.14

Rabada did not make much of a splash with the ball and had a relatively quiet and unimpressive IPL campaign for the Punjab Kings, but his campaign was not without fanfare when he became the fastest bowler to surpass 100 IPL wickets.

Rabada's performance was not memorable for the eighth-placed Punjab Kings and he proved expensive at 10.08 runs an over.

Duan Jansen (Mumbai Indians) - 1 wicket at an average of 53.33

Duan Jansen made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders, taking one wicket for 53.

It was the younger Jansen's sole IPL match for the Mumbai Indians as they preferred their experienced line-up of Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan and Cameron Green.



