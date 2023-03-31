IPL back on SA TV after sensational 24-hour turnaround from SuperSport

At the eleventh hour before the opening IPL match, SuperSport confirmed they will broadcast the Indian Premier League.

SuperSport initially announced that they did not secure rights, but a commercial agreement was made after negotiations.

This year's 16th edition of the IPL sees 17 South Africans taking part.

SuperSport on Friday completed a sensational 24-hour turnaround, securing the rights to broadcast the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).



The agreement was made hours before Friday's opening encounter of this year's IPL, which features defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Play starts at 16:00.

This comes after an announcement on Thursday that SuperSport could not reach a deal for the IPL to be broadcast, which left South African cricket lovers furious and threatening to cancel their DStv subscriptions.

"Following updated conversations with the rights holder, DStv can confirm that all Indian Premier League matches in 2023 will be broadcast on SuperSport," read a statement on Friday.

"SuperSport reached a commercial agreement with the rights holders to broadcast the IPL, starting today."

This year's edition of the IPL will see 17 South Africans take part in the tournament, which runs through until 28 May.

"We are very happy to have reached an agreement to continue our partnership with the IPL that extends back to the inaugural event in 2008," said Marc Jury, chief executive of SuperSport.



Only eight South Africans will be available in the first week as the Proteas take on the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series for a place in this year's Cricket World Cup in India.