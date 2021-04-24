Is Rassie van der Dussen about to jet off to IPL?

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen could be on his way to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after receiving an SOS from the Rajasthan Royals.

According to Netwerk24, the Royals are interested in Van der Dussen's services after English batsman Liam Livingstone left them due to "bio-bubble fatigue". England star Ben Stokes earlier also left the Royals camp due to a finger injury.

However, Van der Dussen still needs to pass a fitness test because he suffered an injury during South Africa's recent limited overs series against Pakistan.

The report added that Van der Dussen will undergo a fitness test on Monday.

Van der Dussen, 32, is currently ranked No 6 on the ICC T20 batting rankings list and could be a vital asset for Rajasthan, who are bottom of the eight-team standings with one win from four matches.

Van der Dussen has played 20 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 628 runs at a handy average of 41.86 and an impressive strike rate of 138.66.