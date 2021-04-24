Indian Premier League

58m ago

add bookmark

Is Rassie van der Dussen about to jet off to IPL?

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo Images)
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo Images)

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen could be on his way to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after receiving an SOS from the Rajasthan Royals.

According to Netwerk24, the Royals are interested in Van der Dussen's services after English batsman Liam Livingstone left them due to "bio-bubble fatigue". England star Ben Stokes earlier also left the Royals camp due to a finger injury.

However, Van der Dussen still needs to pass a fitness test because he suffered an injury during South Africa's recent limited overs series against Pakistan.

The report added that Van der Dussen will undergo a fitness test on Monday.

Van der Dussen, 32, is currently ranked No 6 on the ICC T20 batting rankings list and could be a vital asset for Rajasthan, who are bottom of the eight-team standings with one win from four matches.

Van der Dussen has played 20 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 628 runs at a handy average of 41.86 and an impressive strike rate of 138.66.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rajasthan royalsiplrassie van der dussencricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13549 votes
Cricket
12% - 4158 votes
Football
19% - 6274 votes
Athletics
3% - 860 votes
Boxing
1% - 329 votes
Cycling
2% - 782 votes
Golf
5% - 1691 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2836 votes
Tennis
4% - 1179 votes
Water sports
1% - 305 votes
American sports
1% - 421 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo