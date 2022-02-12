Indian Premier League

Kagiso Rabada hits R18-million IPL jackpot with move from Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings

Khanyiso Tshwaku
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
  • Kagiso Rabada was the first South African to make waves at the Indian Premier League auction where he moved from the Delhi Capitals to the Punjab Kings.
  • The Mohali-based franchise will shell out R18.25 million for Rabada's fast bowling services.
  • Rabada was a key part of the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, collecting 55 scalps in the past two IPL editions. 

Kagiso Rabada has secured a move from the Delhi Capitals to the Punjab Kings for a whopping R18.25 million at the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday morning.

Rabada, who has been in sizzling form for the Proteas in Test cricket in the 2021/22 summer to a point where he was top wicket-taker in the recent Test series against India, was a key component of the Dehli Capitals bowling attack.

He took 25 scalps at an average of 14.72 in the 2019 edition where he was second behind fellow countryman Imran Tahir, who was playing for Chennai Super Kings at the time.

He then went five better the following season with 30 wickets at an average of 18.26, a collection that saw him take the tournament's purple cap with some ease.

His partnership with Anrich Nortje at the franchise was an effective one, but with the Capitals' batting not always backing up their bowling efforts, they weren't able to help them win a maiden title.

Rabada is currently with the Proteas Test squad in New Zealand where they'll be looking to become the first team since 2017 to win a Test series against New Zealand in their backyard.

The first of two Tests that will form part of the World Test Championship starts on Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. 

