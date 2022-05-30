'Killer' Miller finally at ease with own game after fine IPL season: 'I failed so many times'

David Miller's fine IPL season was down to him embracing that it takes time for a batter to really understand his game.

The Proteas left-hander, part of the victorious Gujarat franchise, admitted that he's failed many times before and even felt he didn't need to work on playing spin.

But his maturity and work ethic are now bearing fruit, just in time for the Proteas' T20 World Cup push later this year.

David Miller's "most memorable" Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a triumph for patience.



"Killer", the new nickname given to the Proteas' left-handed hitter by his victorious Gujarat Titans team-mates, admitted in the aftermath of the rookie franchise's seven-wicket victory in the final against Rajasthan on Sunday that, at 32, he's only now starting to truly understand is own game.

Hailed over the past decade as one of the most gifted stroke-makers in the limited overs format, Miller has underperformed at times, with some critics even believing he's a spent force.

But a relatively profitable last 12 months for South Africa preceded a spectacular return to form in this year's IPL, 481 runs being blazed off his bat at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.72.

Miller capped off his campaign with an unbeaten 32 off 19 in the final.

"I'm starting to work out my game, what works and what doesn’t," he told team-mate and Afghanistan talisman Rashid Khan in a player-driven interview on the IPL's official website.

"I've failed so many times. Batting in the middle order can be difficult, especially given the fact that there’s pressure in terms of the run rate and that every situation is very different.

"So it's just been about staying calm and giving myself the best chance possible."

Perhaps most thrillingly, Miller has shown a newfound potency against the tweakers after it became apparent to him that his skills against the bowling form wasn't quite as good as he thought it was.

"What I've really enjoyed this season is playing spin. I've really been working hard on that over the past three to four years, just getting better at batting against it," he said.

"I never thought it was an issue, but I've really enjoyed working on it, changing a few things and it's definitely helped my game. Very chuffed about that."

Yet the humble Miller wasn't going to take too much credit from the season, also highlighting that his biggest satisfaction came from playing with a team that contributed well as a unit to a successful campaign.

"It’s been one of my most memorable seasons to be honest, predominantly because of the team itself," he said.

"Throughout the season, everyone has contributed. Being the underdogs for much of the seasons means it's nice to lift the trophy."



