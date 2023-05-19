1h ago

Little Master tips his hat at Klaasen's 'special' IPL century: 'One of the best I've seen'

  • Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen says it was a "special feeling" to bring up his maiden IPL century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Klaasen smashed 104 in a losing cause as Virat Kohli's own 100 and Faf du Plessis's 71 steered the Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory.
  • Klaasen's performance drew praise from his captain, Aiden Markram, and legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers.

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was praised for his scintillating Indian Premier League (IPL) century in a losing cause for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Thursday, Klaasen's century went in vain for the bottom-of-the-log Sunrisers thanks to a 100 by Virat Kohli for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reeling at 28-2 after Michael Bracewell's double strike for Bangalore, Klaasen shared a 76-run stand with fellow countryman Aiden Markram (18) and then a 74-run stand with Harry Brook (27*).

Klaasen stood tall for Hyderabad as he notched his second consecutive fifty (off 24 balls) and then brought up his maiden IPL century off just 49 balls.

Klaasen eventually went on to smash 104 off 51 balls (hitting eight fours and six sixes) before he was bowled by Harshal Patel in the 19th over.

"(It was) pretty special feeling, fantastic crowd, glad I got it at home. Wicket's slower than it has been in the season so far," said Klaasen shortly after his innings.

Shortly after Klaasen's innings, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to acknowledge Klaasen, writing: "Klaasen's footwork has been simple and uncomplicated, one of the best I've seen in the recent past."


Former Proteas star batter AB de Villiers hailed Klaasen's "unreal knock".


However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack could not stop an in-form Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Chasing 187 to win, Du Plessis and Kohli put up a 172-run opening stand to steer Bangalore to a crucial IPL win, which saw them climb to fourth on the log.

Du Plessis continued his fine form with 71, while Kohli brought up his sixth IPL hundred to guide Bangalore to an eight-wicket victory.

"I thought we batted pretty well but did not maximise. Maybe we left a few runs out there in the powerplay. Can't be on the winning side for Heinrich, who batted brilliantly today," said Markram following the match.

"We are still sportsmen and hate losing, wanted to go away with a smile, but they were much better. Faf and Kohli killed the game."

Markram reserved special words of praise for team-mate Klaasen, as he became the sixth South African batter to score an IPL century.

"(It was) a special knock from Klaasen. Super happy for the guy," said Markram.

"I don't think he would have dreamed of getting a hundred in the IPL. Unfortunately, it ended in a losing cause."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at the bottom of the IPL log with their final game set on Sunday against the Mumbai Indians (12:00 SA time).

