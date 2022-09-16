Mark Boucher named head coach of IPL giants Mumbai Indians

Mark Boucher was on Friday confirmed as head coach of Indian Premier League outfit Mumbai Indians.

This comes after Boucher dropped a bombshell earlier this week by announcing he would retire as South Africa head coach after the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia in October.

The Mumbai Indians said in a statement that Boucher's first engagement would be the 2023 IPL.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy," Mumbai chairperson, Akash. M. Ambani, said.

Boucher, a former Proteas wicketkeeper, added that it was "an honour and privilege" to be named Mumbai head coach.

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit," he said.

Boucher takes over from Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who was the head coach of the Mumbai Indians since 2017. Jayawardene has been elevated to the franchise's global head of performance.

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team in history, having won the prestigious event five times.

However, they had a torrid 2022 season by finishing last with just four wins from 14 matches.

READ | Aussie Katich named MI Cape Town head coach, Amla unveiled as batting guru



