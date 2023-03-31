PREVIEW | 17 South Africans to set IPL alight ... and SA TV screens after SuperSport about-turn

The 2023 edition of the IPL gets underway on Friday, with the Gujarat Titans defending their title.

Seventeen South Africans are expected to compete in this year's 16th edition, with three players making their IPL debut.

Only eight South Africans will be available in the first week as the Proteas take on the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series for a place in the World Cup.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back for its 16th edition, with 17 South Africans looking to impress in India.

In 2022, the Gujarat Titans clinched their maiden IPL title in their first season.

This year's tournament starts on Friday as the Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch it

All 74 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport after all (Channel 212 and Channel 201) after it was initially reported that it won't be broadcast on the pay-channel.

READ | IPL back on SA TV after sensational 24-hour turnaround from SuperSport

Matches will take place at 16:00 (SA time) and, in the event of double-headers, the first game will start at 12:00 (SA time).

Follow our LIVE coverage of the IPL

The teams will be divided into two groups of five and each team plays a total of 14 matches in the round-robin stage. There will then be three playoff matches and the final will be scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 28 May.

Indian Premier League groups: Group A: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals Group B: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Cup qualification priority for Proteas

The first week of the IPL will see several Proteas miss out due to the all-important two-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

The ODIs form part of the ICC World Cup ODI Super League programme as the Proteas aim to qualify for this year's Cricket World Cup in India.

The IPL starts on the same day that South Africa host the Dutch in Benoni on 31 March, with the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on 2 April.

The Proteas need to win both ODIs against the Netherlands, however, things won't be set in stone as they have to wait on a three-match ODI series between Ireland and and Bangladesh in May, hoping that already qualified Bangladesh avoid being whitewashed by the Irish.

Nine South Africans - including David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala and Heinrich Klaasen - will only travel to India after the Dutch series.

World-class South African contingent

Seventeen South Africans are expected to feature in this year's IPL, with three making their debut.

Five were bought at the 2023 IPL auction, with Klaasen the highest bought for a whopping INR 5.25 crore (R10.8 million) by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rilee Rossouw, who previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, will make his IPL return as he was bought for INR 4.6 crore (R9.5 million) by the Delhi Capitals.

Joburg Super Kings and Titans batter Donovan Ferreira will make his IPL debut after he was sold for INR 50 lakh (R1 million) to the Rajasthan Royals.

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen's twin brother, Duan, was sold for INR 20 lakh (R407 779) to the Mumbai Indians and will make his IPL debut.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Sisanda Magala joined as an injury replacement for the Chennai Super Kings and will be making his debut appearance in India.

Eleven South Africans were retained by their respective franchises, including Proteas hard-hitting batter David Miller, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis and teen sensation Dewald Brevis for Mumbai Indians.

Miller steered the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title this year, scoring 481 runs in his 16 games, averaging 68.71.

Teen Brevis was one of the notable retentions for the Mumbai Indians, as well as newcomer Tristan Stubbs.

Du Plessis, who leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was also retained by his franchise after scoring 468 runs in his 16 IPL games.

The Lucknow Super Giants retained Proteas batter Quinton de Kock, who ended as the highest-scoring South African in last year's IPL, making 508 runs in 15 games.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was retained by the Punjab Kings after taking 23 wickets in 13 IPL games at an average of 17.65.

Aiden Markram will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was retained alongside Jansen.

In addition to those playing, several South Africans will be sharing their wisdom off the field.

Former Proteas coach and wicketkeeper Mark Boucher will serve as head coach for the Mumbai Indians. Former Proteas legend Dale Steyn is the bowling coach for his former IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former SA World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten is the batting coach and mentor of the defending champions, Gujarat Titans.

Former Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel is the new fast bowling coach of the Lucknow Super Giants and joins legendary fielder Jonty Rhodes as the Giants' fielding coach.

Former Proteas fast bowler Charl Langeveldt is the bowling coach for the Punjab Kings.